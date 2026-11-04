Julian Mackie Wins Sonoma District 1 City Council Seat

In the only contested election for a seat on Sonoma’s City Council, Julian Mackie decisively defeated his two opponents, Mike Menefee and Peggy Hutton. Mackie gained 349 votes, Menefee 148 and Hutton 108.

Commenting on his victory, Mackie said, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who organized events, knocked on doors, made phone calls, put up signs, showed up, shared their ideas, and voted. I also want to thank my opponents for running a positive campaign. They have been, and continue to be, incredible members of our community. We ran this campaign on a vision of Sonoma as a resilient, vibrant community for generations to come, and making that real will take all of us working together. I’m ready to do my part and get to work for the people of District 1 and all of Sonoma.”

For complete Sonoma County election results, CLICK HERE