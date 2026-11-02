CalFire to Lift Burn Permit Suspension in Sonoma County

The burn permit suspension in Sonoma County has been lifted as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, CalFire announced. Once the state fire agency lifts the burn suspension in Sonoma County, a permit will be required to burn.

Anyone possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than those for agriculture. This can be verified by contacting the local Air Quality Management District.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and expand onto a neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to doing so. Contact your local Air Quality Management District to ensure it is a permissive burn day.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District for southern Sonoma County: 877-466-2876

Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District: 707-565-2876

Pile burning requirements:

Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

Burning trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do not burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to a pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov.