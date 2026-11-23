Sonoma County Sheriff Updates Immigration Enforcement Policy

Update to Civil Immigration Enforcement Policy In response to increased federal immigration enforcement activity in Sonoma County over the past week, Sheriff Eddie Engram announced changes to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s policies regarding cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Effective immediately, the Sheriff’s Office will adopt a zero-voluntary-contact approach to civil immigration enforcement, further limiting cooperation with ICE beyond what is required by law.

“Our responsibility as a Sheriff’s Office is to protect and serve everyone in Sonoma County, regardless of their immigration status. For law enforcement to be effective, people need to trust that they can call us when they need help, report a crime, or cooperate as a witness without fear that their interaction with our deputies will lead to immigration enforcement.

Sonoma County is home to people from many backgrounds, cultures and immigration statuses. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving all members of our community and prioritizing public safety without regard to immigration status.” Said Sheriff Engram

Under the new direction, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer provide those voluntary notifications.

The policy changes include: Release notifications: The Sheriff’s Office will no longer voluntarily notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of inmate release dates or times, including in cases where notification is permitted under California’s SB 54.

Detainers and transfers: The Sheriff’s Office will continue its existing practice of not honoring civil immigration detainers, extending custody, or voluntarily transferring individuals to ICE for civil immigration enforcement purposes.

Administrative warrants: The agency’s existing policy remains unchanged. ICE administrative warrants, including Forms I-200 and I-205, do not authorize detention or access to restricted areas.

ICE interviews: Staff will no longer arrange or facilitate inmate interviews for civil immigration enforcement purposes.

Judicial warrants: The Sheriff’s Office will only comply with valid judicial process and other legal requirements

Documentation: All requests from ICE will continue to be documented.

These changes do not affect the Sheriff’s Office’s obligation to comply with valid judicial process or communications required by law.

While California law permits certain forms of cooperation with federal immigration authorities, it does not require the Sheriff’s Office to engage in all forms of permitted cooperation. Sheriff Engram has determined that the agency’s involvement in civil immigration enforcement will be limited to what is legally required.