Ari Ryan Weiswasser, Erin Benziger Weiswasser, and Asley and Spencer Waite will replace Farm Restaurant at Carneros Resort with Aster restaurant, a wildflower name that grows in both Napa and Sonoma valleys. They plan to serve nightly dinners and Sunday brunch.
“Expect a Glen Ellen Star-like wood burning oven and grill, a Josper charcoal oven, and most ingredients from Napa and Sonoma and the resort’s organic garden. Goal: offer a “locals” restaurant between Napa and Sonoma opening early 2027.”
This is the same property that Justin-Siena High School students and many others used to call “The Pinto Farm” because it was covered with mobile homes and each one seemed to have a Ford Pinto parked outside.
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