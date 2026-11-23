Kathleen Hill: Aster Restaurant to Open at Carneros Resort

Ari Ryan Weiswasser, Erin Benziger Weiswasser, and Asley and Spencer Waite will replace Farm Restaurant at Carneros Resort with Aster restaurant, a wildflower name that grows in both Napa and Sonoma valleys. They plan to serve nightly dinners and Sunday brunch.

“Expect a Glen Ellen Star-like wood burning oven and grill, a Josper charcoal oven, and most ingredients from Napa and Sonoma and the resort’s organic garden. Goal: offer a “locals” restaurant between Napa and Sonoma opening early 2027.”