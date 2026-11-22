Bobbie Jonas: The Web Beneath Your Skin Has Something to Say

What fascia does and why we feel it when we move

If you could peek beneath your skin, some of what you’d see might remind you of Spider-Man. Imagine a soft, spongy-looking web, with fine strands going off in all directions. In other places it looks more like a firm sheet. This is fascia, a kind of connective tissue. You’ll find it just beneath the skin, wrapped around muscles and running between them. Go deeper and you’ll find it around your organs, too. Spider-Man, it turns out, had the right idea about webs. He just had his on the outside.

Of all the approaches to bodywork I’ve explored, working with fascia has intrigued me for most of my career. Part of what keeps me curious is how much easier a movement can feel when an area that’s been pulling finally gives a little. For some people, that can mean a little less pain, too. I’m interested in what happens between the moment something feels stuck and the moment it feels different.

Fascia helps hold things together while giving them room to move. When you turn to look behind you, for example, some layers of tissue slide past each other. If those layers have less room to glide, you may feel a tug. I think of it as the web getting caught in a web of its own.

Think about a scar after surgery. The body makes scar tissue as part of the repair. Long after the incision has healed, the skin around it may still feel tethered. You can be getting dressed, minding your own business, and feel an old scar tug halfway through putting on your shirt.

This is where the phrase ‘fascia release’ comes in. Finely tuned fingers can feel where the tissue moves easily and where it begins to resist. There may be a little pressure, a pause, and then a gentle movement in the direction the tissue will give. I think of it as listening with your fingers. The person on the receiving end may notice that the pull eases or that they can move a little farther before they feel it.

Some layers of fascia contain sensory nerve endings. When those layers are pressed or stretched, the nerves can pass information along to the nervous system. I picture it as one route onto a very busy highway.

For me, working with fascia is an honor, and it demands respect. What do I mean by that? I’ve long been fascinated by the mind–body connection. And the more I think about fascia, the more I wonder what it means to live with this web inside us, year after year.

I’m quite good at telling my body to get on with it. I’m a little less practiced at asking what might make things easier. We reach out to other people when they’re having a hard time. I wonder what it would look like to reach out to ourselves. It might be as simple as resting a warm hand on a tight spot, getting out the heating pad, or trying a gentle stretch and seeing how it feels.

There’s a heartfelt request in that small gesture. Of all the stuff I’ve accumulated over the years, I wonder what I might be ready to let go of.

By the way, You Are Amazing!

With love, Bobbie xo

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