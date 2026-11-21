Emergency Press Conference on ICE Raids in Sonoma County

In response to recent ICE raids across Sonoma County, a coalition of immigrant rights leaders, community organizations and federal, state and local elected officials will hold a press conference on Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m..

During the past week an estimated 12 Sonoma County residents have been taken into custody, including at least three in Sonoma Valley, and others in Petaluma and Sebastopol. Arrest numbers are compiled by the North Bay Rapid Response Network.

Speakers at the press conference will share urgent updates and reports from affected families, outline legal resources available to residents, and announce a unified response from all levels of government to protect community members, uphold due process, safety protections, and to unify in a call to action.

Participating organizations and individuals will include: North Bay Rapid Response Network; Vital Immigrant Defense Advocacy and Services (VIDAS Legal); Community and Nonprofit Leaders; Local Law Enforcement; Federal, State and local elected officials.

The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Marin, in the Roseland Community Clubhouse, 929 Sebastopol Road, in Santa Rosa. A live stream of the event will be provided via the County of Sonoma Facebook page.