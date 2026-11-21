Steven Serafini: 49ers In Control With Purdy

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

Despite persistent commentary by NFL analysts about aging players and ongoing injuries plaguing them, the San Francisco 49ers have reached the midpoint of their 2026-27 schedule and continue to rack-up positive results.

With knowledgeable president of operations and general manager John Lynch, and Kyle Shanahan – one of the best coaches/offensive coordinators in the league – consistently plugging the injury holes, and their veteran core of players leading the way, the 49ers have an 8-1 record and are currently the best team in the NFC.

One thing I don’t want to hear anymore is negative noise about how Lynch and Shanahan made one of the biggest blunders in Niners’ history when they gave up a load of picks to select Trey Lance in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

When Lance underachieved, and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, the 49ers turned to their last pick in that fateful draft, “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy. And with that selection, Lynch and Shanahan struck Niner gold. Thanks to quarterback coach Brian Griese, who encouraged the team to draft Purdy, he quickly became relevant and very much more. With Griese tutoring Purdy, it quickly turned out that the 49ers might have their next Joe Montana or Steve Young. So let’s put the drafting of Lance to bed, permanently.

At this moment, I feel Purdy is, by a small margin, the third best quarterback in the NFL, behind Josh Allen and Joe Burrow and ahead of, that’s right, Patrick Mahomes. For proof, look up the statistics for all the QB’s in the league.

Though the word “great” is constantly overused, greatness can occasionally be achieved with time, talent, IQ, consistency, instinct, dedication, determination and, the ability to achieve serenity when faced with chaos. So far, Purdy is on the road to reaching that status.

With a calm Purdy at the helm of the offense, and the steady Fred Warner anchoring the defense, the Niners are benefitting from a strong, all-star, all-pro cast of teammates to power them past each opponent. That cast includes Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, Mike Evans, Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk – and the list goes on.

Except for their lone fluke-loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers’ eight victories so far have included sweet wins over NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, as well as the Denver Broncos and last Sunday’s wild 46-40 win over longtime rival Dallas Cowboys.

With eight games left to play in the regular season, with the NFC West yet to win, and a top postseason ranking to attain, the Niners will not look past their next opponent until they reach the playoffs and the ultimate destination for any NFL team, the Super Bowl.

FOUR WORDS ON the Golden State Warriors – don’t underestimate their fate. It’s been up and down. Eight straight wins after starting the season with three losses; followed by the still-amazing Steph Curry sustaining an injury that will sideline him for two weeks to a month; and then dropping two games in a row as of press-time. It could all seem very discouraging.

But that eight-game win streak has shown the Warriors are truly warriors, competing with grit, toughness, determination and the will and talent to navigate troubled waters. With youth prevailing – see 24-year-old rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, and 23-year-old Brandin Podziemski – combined with veteran stalwarts Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors will remain relevant in the standings. And after they enter the new year, they’ll get rehabbing teammates Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody back into the fold, and that will make a massive difference.

Ciao!