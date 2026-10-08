Steven Serafini: Dragons top Piner, host Napa in REBL opener Friday

Sonoma’s homecoming grid game starts at 7 p.m.

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

Overcoming a slow start to the current 2026 season due to losing standout skill players to graduation and dealing with health issues at key positions, the Sonoma Valley High School varsity football team ended its preseason nonleague schedule with a resounding 35-10 victory over Piner on Sept. 25, in Santa Rosa, improving its record to 2-3.

Following a bye week, and after realignment moved them from the Redwood Empire Mountain League (REML) to the Redwood Empire Bay League (REBL), the undefeated back-to-back REML-champion Dragons begin their quest for a third straight title when they host Napa in their REBL opener at 7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 9, at Bob Midgley Field.

Along with the grid showdown kicking off league play, it will also serve as Sonoma’s annual Homecoming Game, with pre- and half-time festivities taking place at the SVHS campus site.

Grouped with Sonoma and Napa in forming the six-team REBL are Analy, Tamalpais, San Rafael and Santa Rosa.

The Dragons will continue league play by traveling to Sebastopol to battle Analy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, game against Tamalpais in Mill Valley, before hosting San Rafael at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and then ending their regular season in a 7 p.m. showdown at Santa Rosa on Friday, Nov. 6.

Leading the Sonoma gridders after their five nonleague games are sophomore Wylder Gilardi’s 96.6 yards per game rushing and seven total touchdowns; senior Chris Murphy’s 91 receiving yards per game; junior Mason Pucci’s six rushing touchdowns; and senior quarterback Max Trexler’s five touchdown passes.

Lady Dragons closing in on league title

Chalk up two more wins for the juggernaut Sonoma Valley High School girls’ flag football team which, with three Redwood Empire League (REL) games left in the regular season, are closing in on the REL title in only its second year of existence.

The Lady Dragons shutout nonleague foe St. Helena 24-0 on Sept. 30, and then defeated visiting league rival Petaluma 33-6 yesterday to improve their overall record to 12-4 and REL first-place mark to 6-1.

Sonoma’s girls have three league games remaining, first playing Casa Grande in Petaluma this Monday, Oct. 12, then visiting American Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, before concluding their REL campaign by hosting Napa on Monday, Oct. 18, at SVHS’s Bob Midgley Field.

The Lady Dragons continue to be led by junior standout Capri Delorefice, who upped her touchdown total to an eye-opening 34 as she remains one of the top players in the North Coast Section, as well as being one of the statistical leaders in both the state and the nation.

For mid-week online sports updates, including SVHS teams, visit sonomasun.com.