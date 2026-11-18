FISH Food Drive Prepares For Holiday Food Baskets

FISH volunteer Joey Ghiringhelli checks dates on donated food, November 14 at FISH Central, 18330 Sonoma Highway. Ghiringhelli was one of numerous FISH volunteers who sorted donations from the Scouting for Food annual food drive. The donated food will go to FISH’s annual Holiday Food Baskets. Last year, more than 500 Valley families received FISH food baskets right before Christmas.

Families can sign up to receive a basket at FISH Central on Tuesday November 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., or during regular office hours through December 3 at La Luz Center or at the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center.

Each basket contains a certificate for a meat product or sizeable gift card; staple items, fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, bread, eggs, and 25 pounds of produce and cheese. The baskets are distributed the weekend before Christmas and are typically picked up at Hanna Center.

For more information about making food or financial donations, volunteering opportunities, or alternative local food resources, visit the FISH website at fishsonoma.org.

Photo by Bill Hoban.