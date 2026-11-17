Editorial: The Wisdom of California’s Voters

The recent election was a stunner. California is already a reliably blue state, so the outcome for governor was certainly no surprise. Other states, like Kansas and Texas, have been reliably Red for years, and yet now they have turned blue. Wow! We were as shocked as most people.

Our California ballot contained a record number of measures and propositions, and the intent and language of them are always worth examining. Such measures and propositions are often the result of special interests hoping to influence public policy in one direction or another. Sometimes they are written to confuse voters by using titles that mean the opposite of what they want to enact, and sometimes, they are just plain confusing.

There were fourteen such items on this ballot, and wading through the pros and cons was a job in itself. They ranged from financing for Affordable Housing to a Billionaire Tax, from public financing campaigns to loans for homebuyers, from voter ID to CEQA. Some were proposed to counter others. In short, it was a lot to digest and consider, but overall, we’re pleased and surprised by how Californians voted.

In our increasingly short-attention span society of forty second videos, disappearing Instagrams, and soundbites, it’s easy to assume that people are easy to fool and manipulate, but the election results point otherwise. For example, in a sign of fiscal prudence, voters approved an increase to the state’s “rainy day” fund reserves. Higher taxes on high incomes to support K-12 education passed as well. Recall elections without determining replacements received approval. New voter ID laws went down to defeat, as did an effort to require a higher percentage of votes to pass local tax measures. An attempt to water down CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) requirements was rejected by voters. Overall, in our opinion, these were positive outcomes. Our faith in the intelligence of California voters has been boosted.

We had mixed opinions on the failure of voters to pass the “Billionaire Tax.” One view held that it was a clumsy tool with uncertain consequences, when what is really needed is wholesale tax reform to redistribute the nation’s wealth for greater benefit to the middle class and the poor. The other opinion held that the one-time, five-percent tax at least would have generated $100 billion over five years and would not have put a dent in the lifestyle of the wealthiest among us. But despite the support of advocates like Bernie Sanders and a general push to the left politically, the measure lost decisively. Clearly, wealth inequality continues to grow, and with it the political power of billionaires. Happily, vast wealth failed to swing the election. The increasing threat of America becoming an oligarchy could be tempered through a variety of legislative, constitutional and state-level initiatives reversing, undercutting or circumventing the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision.

Locally, Sonoma County elected its first Black woman Supervisor, Joanna Paun in District 2, a major milestone in our political journey. Another woman, Melanie Bagby, is leading in her race in District 4. This is likely to swing the political sentiment of the Board of Supervisors leftward and creates a super-majority of women on the board. It’s about time.

Underestimating the wisdom of the voters is a mistake, as is intentionally trying to confuse them. When push comes to shove, people are willing and able to look past the simple rhetoric and soundbites, and grapple with issues in a thoughtful manner. Our level of confidence has increased, and we hope yours has too.

Sonoma Valley Sun Editorial Board