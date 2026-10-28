Steven Serafini: Sonoma NCS D3 Girls Flag Football 3rd Seed

Lady Dragons host 14th-seed St. Helena Wednesday

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

After capturing the Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) championship in only its second year of existence, the Sonoma Valley High School girls’ flag football team will now make its inaugural postseason appearance as the third-seed in the North Coast Section (NCS) Divison 3 playoffs.

The Lady Dragons, who finished the regular season with a 15-4 overall record and VVAL title-winning 11-1 mark, will host 14th-seeded St. Helena in an NCS Division 3 first-round game at 7 p.m. tomorrow night, Wednesday, Oct. 28, at SVHS’s Bob Midgley Field.

Both teams met twice during the VVAL season with the Sonoma girls sweeping their league foe St. Helena by scores of 6-0 and 24-0, respectively.

The winner of the first-round matchup will face the winner of Wednesday’s Division 3 game between sixth-seed Encinal and 11th-seed Concord at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 31, at the higher-seed’s field.

Rounding out the NCS Division 3 playoff field and Wednesday’s first-round matchups are top-seeded Cardinal Newman with a bye; second-seed Alhambra hosting 15th-seed Miramonte; fourth-seed Hercules hosting 13th-seed Saint Mary’s; fifth-seed Moreau Catholic hosting 12th-seed Petaluma; seventh-seed Terra Linda hosting 10th-seed Piedmont; and eighth-seed Marin Catholic hosting ninth-seed Vallejo.

Photo: Sonoma’s Izabella Paz (NO. 13) picks up yardage during a recent Lady Dragons flag football game.