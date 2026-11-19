David Bolling: Stephen Miller Rage Redux

I grew up in a Quaker household, attended a Quaker prep school and graduated from an outstanding Quaker college that offered a sophisticated focus on international affairs and global peace. My father, a lifelong peace activist, was honored with the Peacemaker/Peace Builder Award from the National Peace Foundation in 2000. I grew up indoctrinated in the virtues of peacemaking. And yet, contrary to the nonviolent precepts of the Quaker faith, I am not a pacifist.

I have three children. If one of them was being molested, assaulted, attacked, I would, in the absence of law enforcement, do everything in my power to stop the attack, up to and including killing the attacker. I would not be capable of a nonviolent response. I would save my children at all cost. I assume most parents would try to do the same.

About three weeks ago, while driving home and listening to NPR, I heard the story of Pierre Damas Bel, the Haitian college student living with his parents in Springfield, Ohio. Pierre was a high school honors graduate with a bright future, whose temporary protected status (TPS) had been revoked by ICE. He was fitted with an ankle monitor and informed he would soon be deported back to Haiti, a country ruled by violent criminal gangs where, in one three-month stretch of this year, more than 1,400 innocent people have been killed. Pierre Damas Bel saw no future for himself back in Haiti beyond a violent death, so he walked to the interstate and stepped in front of a truck.

Hearing that story in my car, I was overcome with a feeling of grief and rage, as if Pierre Damas Bel was my son. In truth, in the moment of his death, he was everyone’s son. And, still driving, I pounded the dashboard, picturing the face of Stephen Miller, the architect and chief engineer of Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant campaign. I described in this space, in bloody detail, what I did to Stephen Miller in my imagination, and admitted to no remorse.

Some readers were understandably upset, revolted, insisted I apologize. I understand. I’m sorry they were offended by the graphic detail. It was a bit much. But I cannot apologize for expressing my rage and grief over a government that still rules more or less with our consent while orchestrating the wholesale immoral, unethical, too often illegal, deadly and sometimes secret arrest, detention, and expulsion of thousands upon thousands of people drawn to this country with hopes for a better, safer life. Overwhelmingly, these are not the “worst of the worst” as Trump and Miller keep claiming, but peaceful, hard-working and productive people who pay taxes, contribute to the common good and who, statistically, commit far less crime than native-born American citizens.

Stephen Miller – now Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff – is the architect of this relentless MAGA campaign against immigration, and is probably the most powerful man in America. The fact the he shares characteristics, and employs strategic plans, painfully reminiscent of Herman Goering, Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels – Hitler’s leadership triumvirate – should alarm everyone. Uppermost in the Nazi playbook was identifying and attacking a common enemy. In Germany, of course, it was Jews. In 21st century America, it is immigrants.

Miller has said that the United States is “being conquered” by immigrants.” He says, “this country doesn’t have a future if we don’t end birthright citizenship,” and that the number of immigrants here justifies suspending habeas corpus, the foundational First Amendment right against being held captive without a legal hearing, a right that can only be suspended during times of “rebellion or invasion,” (which Miller claims has happened) and then, only by an act of Congress.

Pierre Damas Bel is a single example in an ever-expanding data base that includes the now painfully familiar names of Rene Good, Alex Pretti and 95 others documented as dying in ICE custody or in an ICE operation, according to The ICE List, a project of CRUST News. But Pierre’s name is not on the list because he took his own life, and we don’t know how many others like him there are.

A few names become iconic, but most are lost in the listing as the numbers grow. And also not included in these numbers are the victims of ICE brutality who do not die, who bear physical and psychic injuries that may forever haunt them. That includes Aliya Rahman, a Bangladeshi-American, U.S. citizen, software engineer, with autism and a traumatic brain injury, on her way to a doctor’s appointment earlier this year, who was forcibly pulled from her car after ICE agents smashed a window when she was stuck in a traffic jam caused by a nearby ICE operation.

As she told a Congressional hearing, “The glass of the passenger side window flew across my face. I yelled ‘I’m disabled!’ at the hands grabbing me. An agent said, ‘TOO LATE.’ Shooting pain went through my head, neck, and wrists when I hit the ground and people leaned on my back. I felt the pattern, and thought of Mr. George Floyd, who was killed four blocks away. I was carried face down through the street by my cuffed arms and legs while yelling that I had a brain injury. I now cannot lift my arms normally. I was never asked for ID, never told I was under arrest, never read my rights, and never charged with a crime.”

It will be tragic if we become so inured to these incidents that they no longer make us angry.