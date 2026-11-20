Kathleen Hill: Giving Thanks For Dolores Huerta, The Big Free Dinner, ENCLOS Helps FISH, Lots of Pies, Award Winning Wines, and Scott Pelley

If we are lucky, we have had someone in our lives who has taught us important ways of being in this world. I have been lucky to have had several such informal mentors.

One of mine was Dolores Huerta, who died of cancer recently in Bakersfield at age 96. Huerta was honored on Monday with a march in Sacramento as well as lying in honor in the State Capitol Rotunda that afternoon.

During Bill Clinton and Al Gore’s 1992 campaign, I was in charge of grassroots organizing in Northern California. For years, I have loved visiting people in many counties (and countries) and helping them work together, probably unconsciously using the M.A. in Political Psychology I had just earned at Sonoma State.

Before I knew him, my husband, Gerald Hill, walked the Central Valley with Dolores Huerta, Caesar Chavez and hundreds more workers’ and human rights supporters in 1966.

One day I met Dolores Huerta and her assistant, and I suggested we go out and help citizens working in vineyards and fields, and people on Native American reservations to vote. So that’s what we did. She did not act like a boss or a chairperson, or someone above all the rest. No job too small was one of her life themes. She, especially, rounded up other helpers and, by her actions, taught us how to bring other people into a grand and purposeful effort – helping Americans vote.

On one hot, dusty, and somewhat sweaty day, while we were at a reservation, Dolores took off her red United Farm Workers (UFW) cap and put it on my head. (See photo). What an honor!

And to me, her last grand effort was to reveal that now-former UFW icon, Caesar Chavez, had actually forced her into sexual relations and fathered two of her 14 children, destroying the myth of his near sainthood. His reputation dropped fast and hard, as will that of so many men currently being protected in the unreleased Epstein files.

Thank you, Dolores Huerta, for being an inspiring teacher and leader. Given the life she lived, I can only imagine how she made it to 96.

Si, se puede!

Community Center’s free hot Thanksgiving dinner

The Sonoma Community Center offers its free and hot Thanksgiving dinner again, on Thursday, November 26, starting at 3 p.m. at Sonoma Veterans’ Building, 126 First Street West, Sonoma.

This thanks-full and yummy event brings fun for everyone, and we mean everyone: families, couples, and singles, homeless or housed. Everyone.

Last year, the volunteer team, headed by Rotarian Gary Edwards and Co-chef Daniel Quejada, served 600 turkey dinners that include much more than turkey. Cat Smith, of the Sonoma Community Center, says that all volunteer positions are already filled, partly because the whole event is so much fun.

I remember when the late Jerry Casson started the Community Center’s Thanksmas Party, for which she did much of the prep at home. Our daughter Erin and I used to go to her house on East Napa Street and cut up vegetables. For years Jerry Casson kept Erin’s drawing of her in her apron tacked to her wall.

Bright Events Rentals, Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Joanne Romanini Distributing (vegetables) and Vintage House, all donate ingredients and supplies. And new this year, our fabulous Sherpa community is roasting the turkeys. We should remember that Gary Edwards recently donated loads of cheese for the Sherpas’ Nepal flood fundraiser.

The Thanksgiving meal, the fun, and camaraderie are completely free, but of course donations are welcome.

Caution: Costco whipped cream

Before you even think of spraying Costco’s Kirkland Signature whipped cream on your pie slice, do not purchase it, and if you have, throw it away or take it to Costco and return it for a refund. Alamance Foods, which makes the stuff, warns that it may contain “a small amount of a cleaning chemical.” They did not say what chemical. But I certainly don’t want to test it.

Enclos’ Thanksgiving Pies Help FISH

Sonoma’s three-Michelin stars Enclos restaurant is expanding its list of Thanksgiving pies and wine for sale, and 100 percent of everything you pay or tip goes to Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH).

Chef Sophie Hau and the Enclos pastry team will create all those tempting smells of a classic apple pie, pumpkin, passion fruit meringue with Graham cracker crust, and chocolate pecan pies, as well as acorn sourdough and polenta brioche breads for you to pick up. Pies and breads range from $20 to $45. And if you buy their special wines, 100 percent of that charge also goes to FISH. Order before November 22, pick up November 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 139 East Napa Street, Sonoma. [email protected].

Baker & Cook bakes pies too

Jen Demarest, formerly of Bay Wolf, and Nick Demarest, formerly of Chez Panisse and other fine restaurants, offer Jen’s pastry chef talents to produce fabulous brown butter pumpkin pie, maple buttermilk custard pie, apple caramel streusel pie, chocolate pecan pie, and gluten free and vegan pumpkin and apple pies. Most serve six to eight people and cost $45 to $48. Creamy pumpkin cheesecake serves 10 to 12 and costs $65.

Jen also bakes fluffy pull-apart rolls by the dozen, at $30, and loads of sides. Thanksgiving sides include crème fraiche mashed Russet potatoes, mushroom bread pudding, sausage and sage bread pudding, gluten free and vegan orange cranberry sauce, and Blue Lake green bean casserole. Prices range from $12 to $18. Order by Nov. 22 at (707) 938-7329, or at bakerandcooksonoma.com. 18812 Hwy. 12, Sonoma.

Most grocery stores and local bakeries offer pumpkin and other pies as well. Or go for it and make your own, and invite someone over, or take a piece to them to enjoy.

Thanks for Miracle On 8th Street

Yes, thanks for Pets Lifeline and an opportunity to support their annual Gala Dinner on Friday, December 4, at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. Pets Lifeline is Sonoma’s no-kill pet adoption center and shelter, that cares for cats and dogs and does its best to find forever homes for pets to the joy of their new “parents.” PLL exists by donations, for which we are all most grateful.

Their December 4 fundraiser will include a “family style dinner,” meaning platters and bowls of food on the tables, catered by our renowned girl and the fig. The menu is quite generous, starting with hors d’oeuvres of cucumber and mango poke, wild mushroom and Chèvre tartlets, and ginger chicken meatballs.

Salads include mixed chicories with Marcona almonds, and charred broccolini and lentils. Entrées offer salmon with orange-fennel sauce, roasted chicken breast with sherry-Dijon glaze, and braised beef short ribs. Roasted beets and couscous with cauliflower make up sides, followed by little lemon meringue tartlets, cupcakes with caramel frosting, and chocolate pots de crème. $325 pp. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. 24724 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. Tickets at petslifeline.org/miracle.

Mayo Family Winery cleans up at Harvest Fair

Winners of the Sonoma County Fair’s Harvest Fair were ecstatic that they had won, of course.

Sonoma native Aaron Piotter, winemaker at Quivira Vineyards, won the Sweepstakes for his 2025 Estate Rosé; Jamie Benziger won for his Imagery 2025 Albarino white wine; and Shane Finley won with Thirty Seven’s 2024 Cabernet Franc.

And then there was Mayo. Sonoma realtors Henry and Diane Mayo planted 3,000 Chardonnay vines in Bennett Valley in 1990 and bottled their first wine in 1993. Under the leadership of their son, Jeffrey Mayo, winemaker Michel (Mike) Berthoud makes their wines as he learned from his own highly respected father.

At the 2026 Harvest Fair, Mayo earned six (6) Best of Class awards for their 2024 Zinfandel, two 2023 Merlots, 2024 Tempranillo, 2021 Malbec and their 2024 Barbera.

La Prenda Wines won Best of Class for their 2025 Sauvignon Blanc, and Imagery garnered Best of Class and Sweepstakes for their 2025 Alberino, while Suncé won for their 2023 Grenache.

Loads of events on first weekend in December

Santa Claus will drop into Larson Family Winery on Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6 for special family photos. Photos with Santa include one 5”x7” printed photo, and you can also purchase extra digital images and prints.

The Larson family encourages guests to bring everyone, including four-legged friends, along with kids’ Christmas wish lists that they can put in the white box for Santa. $52 wine club members, $65 for non-members. Hot chocolate and sweets will be enjoyed free. Wine tasting is extra. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma. Make your photo and wine tasting reservations at [email protected].

Lots more in our next Sun edition.

Sonoma Market coffee bar

Check out Sonoma Market’s new coffee bar design and menu. Prices seem very competitive. Now, if they just had more seating for customers. Try the tables outside along the wall.

Market Memories Cookbook at Readers’ Books

Well-known cookbook author Georgeanne Brennan and former Davis mayor Ann M. Evans brought their gorgeous new cookbook to Readers’ Books on Sunday, Oct. 18. The recipes are easy and make sense, unlike 29-ingredient recipes in other publications.

Ann drew the line drawings of food for the book, and Georgeanne water colored them mostly within the lines – true to life.

There are only three signed cookbooks left at Readers’ Books, potentially great holiday gifts.

Georgeanne has written more than 30 cookbooks and has won both James Beard and Julia Child awards. Ann has served as mayor of Davis, co-founded the Davis farmers’ market 50 years ago, and was honored as Davis Person of the Year.

Readers’ guests enjoyed appetizers from the book at the After Party at the studio of book designer Carolyn Gibbs, a few blocks away, and Ziggy the Wine Gal brought the wine. Readers’ Books, 139 East Napa Street, Sonoma. (707) 939-1779.

What Scott Pelley taught Sonoma

Scott Pelley, one of America’s, CBS’s, and “60 Minutes” favorite hosts, was fired by CBS, basically for telling the truth.

Pelley was interviewed by Bay Area newscaster Ken Wayne onstage at Hanna Center, for the Sonoma Speaker Series, and told his professional life story, from lying about his age (15) to get his first newspaper job, to getting fired by CBS under its new owners.

Of the many important points he made, the one I remember most vividly was his telling the story of how recently-ousted Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban had his friends take over various segments of the media and eventually close them down to silence the opposition. Are you feeling a parallel here yet?

Trump friends are slowly buying up media that Trump or family have sued for millions, kicking out newscasters and reporters who reveal news the new owners or the boss don’t like, and hiring replacements to conform to a conservative mantra while omitting selected facts.

Venture capitalists and investors are buying sometimes struggling small newspapers, letting reporters go, closing offices, and eventually shutting down the publications.

Pelley’s solution to saving small presses is to have “philanthropies” – people who believe in local free community news and invest in them solely to support the truth in news and information. Amen.

Just in From David Viviani

“Today (Nov. 16), 95 years ago in 1931, two Italian immigrates, Celso Viviani and Thomas Vella, partnered to establish the Sonoma Valley Cheese Company where Vella Cheese Company is located. By 1948, they owned and operated three plants in California and two in Oregon. It became wise for the founders to amicably separate their successful partnership and bring their sons along, Pete Viviani and Ignacio Vella. Over these 95 years, both family cheese companies respected each other, thrived and evolved. Salute!”