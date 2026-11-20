Sonoman Accompanies Delegation Taking Genocide Claims to ICC

Evidence of Genocide in Gaza Submitted to Court in The Hague

On Wednesday, November 11, a delegation of U.S. taxpayers and international human rights attorneys arrived at the International Criminal Court in The Hague to hand-deliver evidence to the Office of the Prosecutor, calling for arrest warrants against President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior U.S. officials, for aiding and abetting Israel in the commission of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The delegation included Sonoman Seth Donnelly, an original founder of Taxpayers Against the Genocide in Gaza (TAGG). Donnelly moderated the press event held in front of the ICC, introducing the many international figures, U.S. and international, who participated in the delegation.

For unexplained reasons, no charges were presented against former President Joe Biden, who continued a stream of high-powered explosives to Israel throughout his term in office.

The submission draws on evidence gathered for nearly a year by individuals and organizations working with the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG) and follows a recent federal court decision protecting TAAG’s First Amendment right to share evidence with the ICC.

Donnelly observed, “The submission by U.S. taxpayers of evidence to the International Criminal Court against Donald J. Trump and Marco Rubio for aiding and abetting genocide is a watershed moment in the long struggle to hold U.S. officials accountable to the Nuremberg Principles and International Law.” The evidence includes sworn affidavits from doctors who worked in Gaza, firsthand eyewitness accounts, whistleblower testimony, videos and extensive documentation concerning U.S. political, military, diplomatic and financial support for Israel.

While there is no willing international consensus that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, as of November 16, and since October 7, 2023, 74,702 people in Gaza have been killed. Including 29,976 children, 12,500 women, 263 journalists, and all tld 176,105 people have been injured.

A press conference was held the morning of November 11,with taxpayers and international human rights attorneys concerning the submission of evidence to the ICC, calling for criminal accountability for senior U.S. officials. Donnelly introduced the speakers and moderated a Q and A session following their comments. Speakers included Susan Abulhawa, Palestinian-American novelist and human rights advocate; Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, trauma surgeon who has twice served in Gaza, is a member of TAAG, and an expert witness; David McIntosh, former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation manager, member of TAAG and expert witness; Lamis Deek, Director of Legal and Diplomatic Affairs for the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Law Commission; Nida Liftawiya, Palestinian community organizer in California, and founding member of Taxpayers Against Genocide. The press conference was live-streamed, and is available at this link:

https://share.google/kDZtFffHES9qtCbRV

Donnelly stated that, “For me personally, it was one of the great honors of my life to stand together with so many human rights advocates throughout the world to demand an end to the U.S. government’s participation in genocide.”

TAAG was created to bring together U.S. taxpayers who are seeking the accountability of U.S. officials for allegedly aiding and abetting the genocide in Gaza. TAAG maintains that U.S. political, financial, diplomatic and military support has helped enable the ongoing genocide.

TAAG claims Israeli officials have publicly described their dependence on U.S. aid. In September 2024, a senior Israeli Air Force official told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Israel would have struggled to sustain the war for more than a few months without U.S. weapons. And in October 2024, former Mossad intelligence director, Zohar Palti, told The Washington Post, “Without the U.S. weapons, Israel cannot fight.”