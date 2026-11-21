What (or Who) Is NOAH?

By Julian Mackie

Most people hear “NOAH” and picture a man with a large boat and more than a few animals. In housing circles, though, the name usually refers to a critical but underappreciated type of affordable housing.

Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing, or NOAH, refers to homes that rent below market rate without any government subsidy, though individual renters may still receive help through programs like Section 8. These homes tend to be older or smaller, and some sit in neighborhoods the market has long overlooked. That modesty is what keeps them within reach. Think of a 1970s fourplex where a family has raised their kids, or a 12-unit building on a quiet side street where neighbors have known each other for years. Many of the Valley’s manufactured home communities belong here too.

The scale surprises people. About 75 percent of affordable rentals in the U.S. are NOAH. In a place like Sonoma Valley, where so little housing is affordable, these homes are especially valuable, and becoming harder to find.

The challenge is that NOAH is at the mercy of the market, and more of it is being bought by profit-first investors. A recent UC Berkeley study by Taesoo Song and Carolina Reid, published in the Journal of the American Planning Association, looked at small apartment buildings in Los Angeles and in the East Bay. Many were long-owned by locals who held them for decades and knew their tenants well. Between 2010 and 2023, more than 2 in 5 of these buildings sold, with investors comprising more than 50 percent of those purchases.

When those buildings change hands, tenants often leave, and the affordability is gone for good. In Los Angeles, the odds of a tenant moving were about 60 percent higher after an investor purchase. Because rent in California can reset to market rate when a tenant moves out, each move can mean an affordable home is gone for good. Behind each of those homes is a hospitality worker or a retired teacher who may have to leave the town they helped build.

This is where local organizations can help. We created Sonoma Valley Commons as a locally-governed nonprofit to keep these buildings in the hands of an owner whose bottom line is keeping people housed. Preserving existing buildings also costs far less than building new. NOAH apartment properties often sell for $200,000 to $250,000 per unit, compared with $750,000 to $1 million per unit for new construction. Nonprofits that house lower-income residents can also qualify for California’s welfare exemption from property taxes, and county funds can help with acquisitions. Those savings go straight into keeping rents low.

Property owners can help too. If you’re concerned about maintaining affordability for your tenants for the long term, you can sell your building to a nonprofit for less than its appraised value and claim the difference as a charitable donation. That deduction can be spread over as many as six years, and some sellers net close to what a market-rate sale would bring. Talk with your tax advisor about your situation.

Even with these advantages, the numbers don’t fully close. Rents from lower-income tenants rarely cover the full cost of buying and maintaining an older building. Philanthropy, through grants, donations or low-interest loans, fills that gap and turns a building that might have gone to an investor into a home that stays affordable for decades.

Sonoma Valley cannot remain the community we love if the people who care for us, teach our children, grow and serve our food, maintain our homes and businesses, and support our aging residents are priced out. Preserving the housing we already have is one of the most direct ways to keep them here. We hope you’ll join us in investing in our community’s future. Learn more at SonomaValleyCommons.org.

Julian Mackie is the executive director of Sonoma Valley Commons, and a newly-elected member of the Sonoma City Council.