Larry Barnett: What Matters

Is it possible that in a universe so vast each of us matter? Some might say we don’t, and I guess any answer is one of perspective. In the grand scale of things, compared to the immensity of the universe, a human being is a mere speck of dust. And yet, as infinitesimally minuscule as each of us are, we feel, we think, we act. It’s possible, perhaps, that absolutely everything in the universe matters.

We certainly feel as if all sorts of things matter…money, possessions, reputation, appearance, politics, and so forth. And we act accordingly, arguing, negotiating, trading, voting, fighting, hugging, and in my case writing. Is there a purpose behind all this activity or are we simply trapped in the cultural system we’ve created and have no choice but to participate?

The idea of free will is appealing but there’s scant evidence that it exists. Yes, we can choose which flavor ice cream to buy, or decide between a blue or red piece of clothing, but ultimately such mundane decisions don’t provide a deeper meaning to life. We are products of our own invention, and our culture molds our ideas, thoughts and aspirations. Culture evolves and we evolve along with it.

We are not simply social animals but as naturalist E. O. Wilson described, “eusocial,” i.e.: we live in multigenerational communities that collectively engage in altruistic behavior. Other animals he studied do the same, like ants, but people have taken social relationships much further, all the way to love.

Love, of course, is complicated, and there’s no room for exploring that in a 550 word essay. Suffice to say love is a major preoccupation with people. It’s at the heart of human drama. Where there is love, however, there is loss, and with loss there is sorrow.

At my age, nearing eighty years old, experiences of loss and sorrow are more frequent. The longer I live, the more loss and sorrow I will encounter. And that matters.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not suggesting life’s too painful and that a boatload of sorrow is too much to bear. To the contrary, if given the choice I’d come back as a human in a quick minute. Yes, coming to grips with losing people I love is tough, yet even at my age I’m finding new people to love. In fact, I fall in love too easily.

I’m not talking about sex, by the way. At this stage of life sex is no big deal. The love I’m referring to is synonymous with care, establishing and feeling a deep connection with another person. For me, that kind of connection is built on honesty, trust and openness. I can engage in small talk as well as most, but it’s depth and intimacy that interests me and what I’m looking for. Unsurprisingly, I’ve found that the more open I am with others, the more open they are with me.

I think establishing intimacy is actually easier to do than most people believe. It’s possible anytime anywhere, even in the produce aisle at the grocery store, and simply requires letting go of fear of exposure or feeling shame. We’re all human, after all; what’s the point of hiding ourselves?

In this way we specks of dust can become something more. Entangled in each other’s lives, we matter.