Free Spirits Gospel Choir to Perform Two Concerts of Holiday Music

By Anna Pier

The Free Spirits Gospel Choir is inviting the community to enjoy a Holiday Program designed to inspire and lift everyone, on December 12 and 13. Cynthia Tarr, the charismatic singer, director and arranger of the Choir, assures that an inspirational program does not mean “enforced gaiety.” Insisting that the gospel is so versatile that almost any kind of music “can be gospel,” Tarr invites the community to enjoy a program of songs by an eclectic collection of song-writers, in addition to some traditional hymns and gospel songs.

Cynthia Tarr will sing the lead in Keb’Mo’s “Hand It Over.” The group will also sing the Pretenders’ song, “I’ll Stand By You,” with Toni Chiappetta as lead. Tarr selected this dramatic song as an affirmative statement during this time of crisis for immigrants. Other selections include The Melodians’ classic, “By the Rivers of Babylon;” “All Good Gifts” from the musical Godspell; the Doobie Brothers’ “Long Train Runnin’”; and the traditional, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” Songs by Mumford & Sons, Mavis Staples and Marty Stuart are also on the program.

Tarr started the Gospel Choir in 2012, she emphasizes that the idea people lose their voices after 50 is wrong, and considers the gospel choir the living proof. She also talks about how the group, currently at 41 members, is joyful, and sup-portive of each other. One choir member, remark-ing on what an extraordinary group of people they are, called the Choir “an accidental Camelot.” A feature of the group’s performances is that you get to hear a lot of individuals sing a line or two.

Tarr, who was Sonoma’s Treasure Artist of 2019, says, “I’m as proud of what I’ve done with the Choir as anything I’ve ever done,” adding, “We’ve just gotten better and better.”

Besides the Holiday program, The Free Spirits will perform as well at the beginning of the holi-day season, on Saturday, November 21, opening for Gospel in the Cellar, at Roche Winery, which features The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

For their opening performance they will sing a full program of eight songs. The Sonoma gospel group also opened for the Oakland choir last year, but singing just one song before each set. Director Tarr was honored and delighted that the Free Spirits were asked to do a larger program this year.

At Roche Winery, the program will include Keb’Mo’s “Hand It Over,’ with Tarr singing the lead, and the Pretenders’ song, “I’ll Stand by You.”

Also in the program is “Total Praise,” by Richard Smallwood, one of the premier writers and arrangers of gospel music. The most challenging song the choral group has undertaken, it is a stir-ring affirmation in complex harmony of the power of faith. Gospel in the Cellar is from 12 to 3PM on Saturday November 21.

The Free Spirits Gospel Choir traditionally closes their performances with the beautiful and moving Holly Near song, “I Am Willing,” which has become like the Choir’s anthem. It is a pow-erful musical affirmation that, despite the horrors being perpetrated all around us, throughout the world, we must persist with hope for humankind and the planet.

Around 35 of the Choir’s current members will sing in the Holiday Shows, first at Roche Winery, 22097a Bonness Road, on November 21; and their full Holiday Program, Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13 at 2:30, at the Sonoma Women’s Club, 574 1st St E.

Photos by Anna Pier