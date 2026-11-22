Flag-football Lady Dragons: One title, Two NCS wins

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

In the wake of their challenging, inaugural, 2025 season, that ended with a 2-19 record, the Sonoma Valley High School flag football girls exceeded all expectations by making 2026 an inspiring year of accomplishments.

After dropping their first three games, the Lady Dragons won 15 of their next 16 regular-season outings, including an 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) record enroute to the VVAL title and the third-seed in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 3 playoffs.

The Sonoma flag-football girls then posted impressive NCS wins over 14th-seed St. Helena and 11th-seed Concord to reach the Division 3 semifinals, where their memorable season ended with a loss to second-seed Alhambra for an overall 17-5 record.

Adding to their impressive list of achievements, eight Lady Dragons received all-league honors, with all-around standout, junior Capri Delorefice named the VVAL Player of the Year, and her senior teammate Lily Ryan given the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Delorefice and Ryan also earned VVAL first-team all-league recognition, along with Sonoma seniors Izabella Paz and Solis Schnabel, and sophomore Elle Sathre, while junior Adelyn Drake, sophomore Izzy Mughannam and freshman Alyson Padgett were second-team all-leaguers.

Rounding out the 2026 roster were seniors Avery Hinkle, Xiomara Morales, Alessia Munoz, Lily Noh and Sheccid Zarco; juniors Sabine Golly, Isla Spencer and Carla Vargas; sophomore Melia Suazo; and frosh Amy Echeverria and Jordan Williams.

The Lady Dragons were directed by head coach Garrett Sathre and assistant coach Ryan Olivier. “What a truly incredible season for these girls – watching them grow from two wins last year to league champions this year has been a special experience,” said head coach Sathre. “I’m so proud of the culture and confidence they built as a program. It’s been a privilege to lead them.”