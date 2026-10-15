Weather Awareness: Elevated Fire Weather and Potential Regional Power Shutoffs

The City of Sonoma is monitoring elevated fire weather conditions expected later this week, along with a potential PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting portions of Sonoma County and Sonoma Valley.

At this time, the City of Sonoma and the main Highway 12 corridor through Sonoma Valley are not anticipated to be within the potential PSPS area. Areas currently identified for possible shutoffs are primarily in higher-elevation locations surrounding the Valley. Conditions and potential outage areas may change, so residents are encouraged to continue monitoring updates.

Elevated Fire Weather Expected

The National Weather Service is forecasting a warming and drying trend beginning midweek, along with periods of offshore winds. The strongest winds are expected in higher elevations.

In its Tuesday morning forecast discussion, the National Weather Service noted that periods of gusty offshore winds will combine with lower humidity and poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery in the North and East Bay hills and mountains. Current forecasts remain below Red Flag Warning thresholds.

It is important to distinguish between elevated fire weather and higher-level fire weather alerts. Elevated fire weather is not an official warning; the term is used when warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds may increase fire risk. A Fire Weather Watch indicates critical fire weather may develop, while a Red Flag Warning means critical conditions are expected or occurring.

Residents should use extra caution with anything that could create a spark or start a fire and continue to monitor weather conditions.

Potential PSPS in Parts of Sonoma Valley

PG&E is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning around midnight between Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15.

Based on current information and mapping:

The City of Sonoma is not anticipated to be affected.

The main Highway 12 corridor through Sonoma Valley also appears to be outside the potential shutoff area.

Potential impacts in Sonoma Valley are primarily in surrounding higher-elevation areas.

PG&E may adjust the scope and timing as weather forecasts are refined.

Residents who live or work outside the City, particularly in hillside and mountain areas, should check their address directly with PG&E rather than relying on regional maps.

→ Check PG&E’s 7-Day PSPS Forecast

→ View PG&E’s Outage Map

A Good Time to Review Power Outage Preparedness

Even when a PSPS is not expected at your address, unplanned outages can occur during windy or fire-weather conditions. Take a few minutes now to charge phones and backup batteries, locate flashlights, make sure you know how to manually open your garage door, and review backup plans for medical equipment or other essential devices.

The City’s Summer Ready Sonoma resources include information about fire weather alerts, power outage preparedness, evacuation zones and ways to stay informed. Pasted markdown

→ Summer Ready Sonoma

The City will continue monitoring conditions in coordination with local partners and will share additional information if conditions or potential impacts to the Sonoma area change.