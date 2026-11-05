Today and Together – Adult Day Care in Sonoma Valley

By Anna Pier

Today and Together is a remarkable day center in Sonoma Valley that, since late 2025, has been serving two groups of adults – those suffering dementia and those dealing with Parkinson’s disease. The new program is designed to meet an ever-growing need in the Valley by providing some respite for the family caregivers of people with these diseases. Sonoma Valley is extremely fortunate to have such an option for caregivers, and there is only one other such facility in the County. Support for family caregivers has been identified by the California Department of Aging as a critical need and is a focus of Sonoma County’s Master Plan for Aging.

Today and Together offers a varied and rich, structured program that includes coffee and conversation, music, gardening, exercise, dance and movement, cooking and art. Cognitive exercises are always included. The programs are not “set in stone,” Executive Director Christina Gonzalez explains. Rather, offerings are tailored to meet the individual needs of the participants. About 25 percent of the participants are Parkinson’s patients. The program is based on the conviction that caregiving must be humanized, individualized, and sustainable for both the participant and the caregiver.

Today and Together is run by a private nonprofit that has a long-term rental contract with Hanna Center, at 17000 Arnold Drive, for the unique building that houses the day care center with surrounding gardens.

Christina Gonzalez started her job as Executive Director six months before their doors opened. Gonzalez has 22 years of experience working in memory care, including as Supervisor of Alzheimer’s Units. She explains that this background gave her the confidence to direct and design the remodeling of the existing building at Hanna Center, and select all the appropriate furnishings, to create a thoughtfully and strategically designed facility in the self-contained building. The design allows for the large variety of activities offered by Today and Together, providing small settings as well as larger gathering spaces. This is the third new development that Gonzalez has helped open.

Gonzalez says that Hanna Center has been a huge support, with Hanna Marketing providing the initial marketing for the adult day care and also offering community relations and referrals. The nonprofit has a partnership as well with Hanna to provide daily food service, including lunch for all the participants and the staff. Gonzalez says the meals, prepared by Chef Yorma, are “fantastic – fresh and truly delicious.”

The Program Director Nathan Howland brings over ten years’ experience in dementia care. Under his direction, specialist volunteers bring their skills to the care center, providing figurative art, crafts, live music, and pet therapy and other specialities. ED Gonzalez says of the art program, “When people get focused on an art project, it’s a meditation.”

Music appreciation is another highlight for participants. Gonzalez explains, “It doesn’t matter where you are on your journey, everyone can connect over music.”

A volunteer fitness instructor offers weight training, dance and movement, all as seated exercise. A pet therapist brings animals for the participants to enjoy three times a week.

Gonzalez says the program has been building trust in the community. One aspect of this are the strong relationships developed with therapists. Another is the volunteer program, coordinated by Volunteer Coordinator Patricia Coleman. Coleman explains that to be optimally successful, volunteers who are not specialized need to come three times a week if possible. Artists or musicians come weekly for an hour or so.

ED Gonzalez spends time every day with the participants, so she knows them, and can coach her team. She says, “I am the practical experience of everything.” And she freely admits that she misses leading the program, so she tries to spend an hour a day with the participants.

The Executive Director is also keenly aware that Today and Together is a respite program for caregivers. She sends out a weekly newsletter every Friday, in which she writes about activities of the week, including videos and photos. She also introduces new participants and new volunteers. Essential to the newsletter are the tips for the caregiver, such as how to get someone started in the morning, or how to help someone eat a meal.

Rates for participating in the program are $150./day. An effort is underway to be able to offer scholarship support in the near future. The center is open Monday-to-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested caregivers should call Christina Gonzalez at 707-933-2582. They can arrange for a potential participant to spend a four-hour trial day before committing.