City of Sonoma Launches Parks & Recreation Long-Range Planning Process

The City of Sonoma is taking an important step toward planning the future of parks, recreation and public spaces with the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Parks & Recreation Long-Range Plan.

The plan will be the City’s first comprehensive parks and recreation plan and will establish a community-informed vision for Sonoma’s parks, recreation opportunities, trails, open spaces and other public gathering places for the next 10 years and beyond. It will address priorities ranging from park improvements and recreation needs to accessibility, sustainable maintenance, partnerships, funding and long-term stewardship.

A key part of the planning process will be hearing directly from the Sonoma community. The selected consultant will develop an inclusive community engagement program expected to include public workshops, pop-up events, stakeholder conversations, surveys and other opportunities for residents and community partners to share their experiences, needs and priorities. Engagement will include bilingual English/Spanish outreach and targeted efforts to reach a broad cross-section of the community.

The plan will take a system-wide look at Sonoma’s parks and public spaces while recognizing the unique character and needs of individual locations. It will also include a Plaza Corridor Plan exploring connections between Plaza Park, Depot Park, the historic cemetery and nearby parks, open spaces and trails.

Request for Proposals

The City is seeking a qualified multidisciplinary consulting team to lead development of the plan. The RFP was issued on October 28, 2026, with proposals due December 9, 2026. Consultant selection and contract award are anticipated in late January or early February 2027.

→ View the Parks & Recreation Long-Range Plan RFP

Stay Involved

Community participation will be an important part of developing the Long-Range Plan. A new project webpage will serve as the central location for project updates, documents and upcoming opportunities to participate.

Sign up for project updates to be notified when surveys, workshops and other community engagement opportunities are announced.

→ Visit the Parks & Recreation Long-Range Plan project page