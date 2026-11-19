Zero Waste: Is It Possible?

By Larry Barnett

America has a garbage problem, and it’s growing. We produce a staggering 292 million tons of solid waste each year, most of going into domestic landfills. Some waste is incinerated, recycled or exported abroad, but California is at the top of the list of the world’s garbage producers.

Dealing with garbage is one thing, but reducing its volume is another. The Zero Waste movement is an attempt to change consumer habits so that less material enters the waste stream – household appliances and unused food, for example. In many countries and communities, Zero Waste programs have been developed, implemented and are now on-going. The same can happen here in Sonoma Valley and in this article several Zero Waste programs are explored.

THE REPAIR CAFE

As explained on the The Repair Café website, “the concept was initiated by Martine Postma of Holland. Since 2007, she has been striving for sustainability at a local level in many ways. Martine organized the very first Repair Café in Amsterdam, on October 18, 2009. It was a great success.”

The idea behind The Repair Café is simple: Assemble a crew of people with repair know-how and welcome the public to bring in items that need fixing. Rather than throwing things into the garbage, the idea is to keep them in working order. As our modern industrial society has become increasingly disposable, the waste stream has grown bigger, but there was a time when repairing broken lamps, toasters, chairs and other items was perfectly normal. The Repair Café is an attempt to restore value to an item, as well as restore social values of thrift and endurance.

Repair Cafés can be funded just like any other community enterprise, with grants, donations and government financial contributions. What’s needed are an available location, identification of repair experts willing to donate their time, promotion, and public education.

For more information, visit www.repaircafe.org

TOO GOOD TO GO

The reduction of food waste is the point of Too Good to Go. Restaurants, markets and other food providers agree to join the Zero Waste movement and set aside food that would otherwise remain unsold and eventually become garbage and instead sell it at a steep discount. Combined with a smart phone app, the program connects food sellers with customers; food sellers reduce inventory and the public obtains food at a better price, a win-win solution.

Now operating in over twenty countries, they explain the concept this way: “Businesses bag up their surplus at the end of the day, and customers reserve and pick it up through the app. The result is less food in the bin, extra revenue for businesses, and a cheaper meal for the customer.” Selling at roughly thirty percent of normal, customers receive a variety of foods in each bag, accepting the contents “as is” and discovering what each bag contains when they get home. Globally, TooGoodToGo has now boasts120 million users and 180,000 business partners across 21 countries.

Examples from some Whole Foods stores that are enrolled in the program are:

Prepared Foods Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

Bakery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

Dry Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

Frozen Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

Refrigerated Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

Seafood Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

Meat Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

Produce Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

Floral Bag – $7.99 for a $24 value

For more information, visit www.toogoodtogo.com

REFILL MADNESS SONOMA

Here in Sonoma, one Zero Waste option is Refill Madness. As described on their website, “Refill Madness customers refill existing bottles with everyday soaps, charge for the product only, and keep thousands of single-use plastics out of the waste stream each year. We bring a positive consumer experience to everyday people who care about the environment but, don’t think they can make a difference.”

They further explain their mission, “Refill Madness is a retail store based on the concept opposite of the throw-away culture where everyday products are purchased by weight and packaged in reusable containers. We also supply plastic-free home goods to help you remove plastic from your home. By refilling existing plastics or containers, we decrease our carbon footprint because we decrease our reliance on coal, natural gas, petroleum and other fossil fuels.”

Refill Madness has also partnered with the Sonoma Community Center to host a “Clothing Swap” where cleaned, donated clothes are available for free to members of the community.

Learn more at www.refillmadnesssonoma.com

ZERO WASTE SONOMA

Zero Waste Sonoma is a local government entity, specifically a joint powers authority (JPA), for the unincorporated area and nine cities and towns in Sonoma County. Zero Waste Sonoma exists to serve and help the residents and businesses of Sonoma County reduce, reuse, recycle, and discard all materials in the safest and most environmentally responsible way possible.

Zero Waste Sonoma provides a range of resources to support residents and the broader reuse and repair community. Below you’ll also find partner organizations working on reuse and repair issues at the regional and national level. They maintain a list of Repair and Reuse opportunities and partner with organizations like the Reuse Alliance, headquartered in Petaluma. In addition, Zero Waste Sonoma offers mini grants of up to $600 for businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community groups toward the purchase of reuse infrastructure and/or services on a first come, first served basis.

Learn more at www.zerowastesonoma.gov

The key to their success of Zero Waste programs lies in community participation and support. As ideas like this grow, the waste stream can shrink. If you have interest in helping to organize such activities or have additional ideas, let us know at the Sonoma Valley Sun Newspaper and we will help you publicize and promote Zero Waste programs.