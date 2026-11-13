Sonoma County Releases Emergency Plan for Potential Immigration Raids

This Concept of Operations (CONOP) emergency plan will create a structure for Sonoma County to respond to the impacts of Federal immigration enforcement actions. This response structure will:

1. Adhere to local, state, and federal law

2. Be informed by the perspectives of community members most impacted by enforcement actions, and insights from trusted community partners in service delivery

3. Focus on mitigating the compounding impacts of Federal immigration policy in Sonoma County, without interfering with Federal law enforcement operations

Sonoma County is home to a diverse population, including many immigrant communities that are deeply woven into the county’s social fabric. No-notice, large-scale Federal immigration enforcement actions in Sonoma County can result in compounding negative outcomes for immigrant and mixed-status families.

These outcomes may include family separation, housing instability due to loss of income, and fear of asserting civil rights when landlords, employers, and others threaten to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Threats of raids or deportation may also erode trust in local law enforcement agencies, which may result in reduced crime reports, and reduced willingness to seek essential assistance or medical care.

Since the inauguration of the current Presidential Administration, planned protests across Sonoma County have also increased significantly. This coincides with an intensive Federal immigration policy which is more extensive and less discriminating than previous enforcement efforts. Taken together, it collectively creates an environment of heightened tension across our county.

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