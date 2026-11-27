Hundreds Gather for Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The Sonoma Veterans Hall was packed with eager community members hungry for dinner and conversation. By 2:30 in the afternoon the line stretched on the sidewalk from the front doors to the parking lot. When the doors opened at 3p.m. the crowd streamed in and formed two lines, each served by a cadre of volunteers ready to fill plates.

City Council member John Gurney, one of the volunteers, said they were expecting as many as 750 people, and would serve food until there was nothing left. The offering was ample: turkey, salads, winter squash, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread, various veggies and, of course, dessert. The crowd enjoyed music played on stage at paper placemats drawn by school kids.

Photos by Larry Barnett