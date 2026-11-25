City Council to Conduct Hearing on Draft City Ordinance to Protect Mobile Home Owners

Special City Council Meeting December 7 at Veterans Building

By Lin Marie DeVincent, Tri Park Committee Coordinator

Maybe you have recently heard in the news the names of the three Manufactured Home

Parks that are within the City of Sonoma—de Anza Moon Valley, Pueblo Serena Estates, and Sonoma Oaks? The homeowners of these three parks are nearing the end of a long campaign, including engaging a prominent attorney, to pro-tect themselves from surprise park closures. Now, they invite the public to participate in this process to sustain a healthy future for these three park communities.

There is a long-awaited Public Hearing for the City’s Draft Ordinance Update on the

Manufactured Home Parks Closure & Conversion Ordinance C&C Ordinance). This is a Special City Council meeting on December 7, an alternate day, and at an earlier than usual time 3 pm; and at a larger venue, the Veterans Hall on First St West.

These alternatives have been graciously arranged by the City to accommodate an anticipated larger attendance for this critically important Hearing, as well as for the many seniors who cannot drive to late night meetings.

This Hearing will be the presentation by the City of their most recent version of the C&C Draft Ordinance. The Tri Park Committee has been working for over a year and a half to provide the best current information on Manufactured Home Ordinance law. The City will reveal how well

they incorporated local conditions and modern standards to protect the three parks and preserve the affordable housing they provide. This is a com-plex policy area concerning interests of all three stakeholders, the homeowners, the park owners, and the City, which is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis.

The Sonoma Valley Democratic Club gave the homeowners their official support in an endorsement. (see sidebar) The Sonoma Valley

Collaborative also supports the homeowners, and has provided guidance on the campaign, to enable the best protection of this significant portion of the City’s affordable housing.

Lin Marie deVincent, Tri Park Committee Coordinator

We are your neighbors.

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SV DEMOCRATS SUPPORT TRI-PARK ORDINANCE

Honorable Mayor and City Councilmembers:

The Sonoma Valley Democratic Club members voted unanimously to support the Tri Park Ordinance Proposal at our August 2026 General Meeting. Because Sonoma’s three mobile home parks provide much-needed affordable housing for key populations in our City—especially seniors and working families, and, because this priority falls within the City’s responsibility, the decisions you make can profoundly affect the lives and housing security of these vulnerable homeowners.

Specifically, it was clarified that the Tri-Park Proposal defines a narrow exception for stand-alone park closure without a redevelopment plan. Without this key provision, a robust public review process can be ignored. This is critically important because manufactured homes cannot realistically be relocated nor can comparable affordable housing be found. We recognize the complexity of this project to update the City’s Closure & Conversion Ordinance. We also identify it as an important opportunity to provide the full protections, compensation and relocation assistance allowed by law. We respectfully and strongly urge you to act to protect this crucial housing and our valued community members by supporting the key provisions contained in the Tri-Park Ordinance.

Sincerely, Beth Hadley, President, Sonoma Valley Democrats