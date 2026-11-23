Duke Ellington’s Harlem Nutcracker At Sebastiani

Presented By Music In Place

An incongruous, imaginative and musically-exciting version of perhaps the world’s favorite holiday musical treat – Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker – will be presented December 6 at the Sebastiani Theatre.

A creative mash-up of jazz, dance, and holiday spirit, the unique production marries Duke Ellington to Tchaikovsky through the creative ingenuity of the nonprofit music fount, Music in Place, and in collaboration with the acclaimed Marcus Shelby Orchestra with vocalist Stella Heath.

The whole hybrid experience is augmented with special dance performances, holiday favorites, and spectacular multimedia visuals, offering an exciting new perspective on a beloved holiday tradition.

Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, has delighted audiences for generations. In 1960, jazz legend Duke Ellington, and his longtime collaborator Billy Strayhorn, reimagined its familiar melodies, transforming the classical score into a vibrant showcase of big-band jazz, swing and rhythm. Their inventive arrangements bring fresh character, energy, and unmistakable Ellington style to this timeless music.

“Ellington and Strayhorn gave familiar music a whole new personality through jazz.” Says Aaron Lington, Artistic Director of Music in Place. “Their arrangements are full of color, swing and surprises. With the Marcus Shelby Orchestra performing these songs, it makes for a fresh and joyful take on The Nutcracker.”

At the heart of the evening is the Marcus Shelby Orchestra, whose all-star, professional musicians will bring these spirited arrangements to life with the power, sophistication and infectious energy of a full big-band ensemble while vocalist Stella Heath sings holiday favorites. The program will also feature special performances by Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, and the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance, adding colorful choreography and dynamic movement to the festivities.

“Duke Ellington’s Harlem Nutcracker brings together everything we love about the holidays: great music, dance, community, and the joy of sharing a live performance. We’re thrilled to bring this production to the Sebastiani Theatre for families and music lovers to enjoy,” Says Melissa Bingham, Executive Director of Music in Place.

Hosted by Sonoma Valley actor, entertainer and boutique winemaker Squire Fridell, the evening will combine outstanding live music, dance, and immersive multimedia visuals for an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. With holiday favorites woven into the program, it’s an ideal opportunity to gather family and friends for a memorable seasonal outing.

There will (sadly) be one performance of Duke Ellington’s Harlem Nutcracker, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, at the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First Street East, in Sonoma. For tickets, go to Sebastianitheatre.org.

Music In Place is a remarkable nonprofit venture, born out of the COVID pandemic and recognizing the need to make music anywhere, everywhere, all the time, so that people – especially young people – can access, participate in and learn from making music. Headquartered in Sonoma and led by professional musicians –it produces an annual, free concert series at the Sonoma Plaza amphitheater – with programs in local Boys & Girls Clubs and stretching across the Bay Area. Music In Place could be said to be a mass-musical outreach, spreading creative sound all around the Bay. For more information, go to Music InPlace 501c3.