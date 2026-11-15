A Free Thanksgiving Feast for the Community November 26

Sonoma Community Center hosts the annual event at the Vets Building

Sonoma Community Center hosts their annual free Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thursday, November 26, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, at 126 1st Street West. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and food will be served until the kitchen runs out. Held in partnership with Sonoma’s Rotary Clubs, there is no charge, and all are welcome.

Every year, an all-volunteer crew works for days in the Center’s Rotary Kitchen to prepare over 500 meals for Sonoma Valley. In 2025, the team served a record-breaking 600+ turkey dinners to community members. This has become a much-loved tradition, bringing together a broad cross-section of the community as both diners and volunteers. Speaking of which, the Center had an overwhelming response to the call for volunteers this year, so all positions are filled.

This sit-down dinner at the Vets Hall provides turkey and all of the traditional fixings, made from locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Long-time Rotarian and volunteer Gary Edwards, with his co-chef Daniel Quijada, leads the kitchen operations leading up to Thanksgiving.

While the Center and Rotary spearhead the preparations and day-of activities, other local groups participate, including Bright Event Rentals, Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Joanne Romanini Distributing, and Vintage House, which have donated ingredients and supplies.

“It’s a joy watching the whole of Sonoma come out to prepare, serve, and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast together as a community,” said Josh Cutler, Director of Operations and Finance for the Center. “And we’re thrilled to continue this wonderful holiday tradition for another year.”

The free Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall. Doors open at 3:00 PM, and food is available first-come, first-served. Everyone in the community is invited, and while there is no cost to attend, donations are gratefully accepted to help offset the cost of producing the event.

Photo Credit Melissa Byrne