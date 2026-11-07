Nancy King – At Home in the Nonprofit Capital of the World

Born and raised in Rhode Island, since moving here in 2009 Nancy King has embraced Sonoma and dedicated herself to the welfare of the community, through work with various nonprofits in the Valley. Anna Pier observed Nancy working as the organizer of the Latino Leadership program, and sat down to talk with her afterward.

When did you move here from the East? I moved to the Bay area in ’75, and began working as a stage manager and sound engineer for various progressive groups, including stage managing for an anti-nuclear group, for the American Indian movement, and also for Bread and Roses. I also ran a night club and vegetarian café in Fairfax, the Sleeping Lady. In the early to mid-80’s I worked for a well-known producer on various films, including “Stacking,” with Christine Lahti, filmed in Montana.

Next? I went freelance in the film industry for the next 23 years. I became a production supervisor and a line producer – which means being responsible for “every line” of budget.

Any films we would know? Fried Green Tomatoes, Up Close and Personal, The Rock – I coordinated the San Francisco part; the Mighty Ducks, Armageddon – I did the Texas part; and the Mask of Zorro. My niche was being on location organizing the logistics.

When did you move to Sonoma? In January ’09. My sister lived here, and I was going to start work with a new animation studio, located at Hamilton Field in Novato. When I was waiting to start, I volunteered at Pets LifeLine. But before I started the job, Disney bought the studio, and I was faced with the choice of staying in Sonoma or moving back to LA to continue working in film. PLL offered me an interim job. It was divine intervention. Here I was, in a wonderful place to live, and working with animals every day. I stayed.

Wasn’t that a huge switch? Yes, but all the career background gave me the foundation, to see the big picture but understand and attend to all the details. And animals have always been in my life. When I was six weeks old, my mother got a Boxer puppy. We grew up together. And I have always had animals. In all my travels for work I had two cats. They went everywhere with me.

So what happened at PLL? I had become the administrative director and volunteer coordinator. In the fall of 2010 I became Executive Director, and I was there till 2024. It was a labor of love the whole time. After a year, the place was still running paycheck to paycheck, so I told the Board we needed to upgrade the facility. By 2013 we had a strategic plan and launched a capital campaign.

Meanwhile, we had gotten several grants that helped us re-fit the trailer housing the spay-neuter center, and to set up a big van for mobile adoptions. This raised our profile in the community, and we were building a donor base. Amazing board members along the way were a huge support, and a driving force for fundraising – Monica Dashwood, Kevin Schuh, Marchelle Carleton, Brad Meyer.

You were planning a new shelter? Yes, in summer 2019 we set up a temporary shelter by Wedekind’s, the “Portable Pet Village.” Construction of the new shelter began in 2020, and we moved in in May 2021. It was still COVID, but PLL was considered, like the County shelter, “an essential service,” so we could be open. It was a dream come true for all of us. In our wonderful new shelter, Pets Lifeline takes in 500-700 animals a year.

Other volunteer work? I’ve been an Impact100 member since 2011. Currently I’m on the Grants Oversight Committee, the application vetting process.

You have worked with other nonprofits. A small one, Sonoma Chicks Sanctuary and Rescue. I help in any way I can. I just joined the Board. And I am very involved with Latino Leadership.

Talk about Latino Leadership. It was originally started about ten years ago, something which grew out of La Luz. Its purpose was to train Latinos and Latinas to be able to serve on nonprofit boards around the Valley. It was a year-long program, based on the seminars that Jeni Nichols’ Sonoma Leadership was offering to businesses from all over the county.

A couple of years ago, Jeni, Bill Blosser from the La Luz Board, and I resurrected the program, changing it to a two-day workshop. W changed its focus. We opened it up to young Latinos and Latinas, giving them the opportunity to be leaders in their careers, in their community and in their families. It is called “Leadership Challenge,” and is based on treating people with dignity and respect. In my mind, that’s real leadership.

What’s the goal? This generation, young people in their 30s and 40s, should be a voice in what this community is. Leadership Challenge gives them skills and confidence to do just that.

What do you do in your free time? I have been singing with the Free Spirits Gospel Choir since early 2019. Directed by the amazing Cynthia Tarr. During Covid, she organized a weekly “Sing Thing,” on Zoom, with individuals singing.

The choir is a musical community. It’s transformative to be part of that musical community. Everyone is so strong, we are all passionate about singing together. We will sing on November 21 to open both sets for the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir at Roche Winery. This is our second year being invited to this opportunity.

What do you like about Sonoma? The weather’s great, you get to be outside. But more than anything, the sense of community. The giving nature of this community. It’s who we are. I call Sonoma “the Nonprofit Capital of the World.” I could never imagine leaving Sonoma. This is my home.