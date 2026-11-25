Mayor of Kaniv Wishes Happy Thanksgiving to Sonoma

To: Stephany Fine, President of Sonoma Sister Cities Association, Kaeti Beilie Chair, Kaniv Committee Sonoma Sister Cities Association

Dear Ms. Fine, Dear Ms. Beilie,

It is my distinct honor to extend my warmest greetings to you and all the residents of Sonoma and members of SSCA on the occasion of Thanksgiving, one of the greatest national holidays in the United States.

May every family in your city-so far away, yet so dear to our hearts-be blessed with many joyful moments. May hardship and adversity pass by every home in Sonoma and across your entire country.

We are grateful to you today, and we will remain grateful forever.

In the distant past, the Indigenous peoples of America helped the first settlers from Europe survive a harsh winter. Today, people across the civilized world are helping Ukraine stand strong-and the residents of Sonoma are among the very first in those ranks.

May the Almighty be with you this year and in all the years to come.

Sincerely,

Ihor Renkas

Mayor of Kaniv