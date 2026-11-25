Santa is Coming to Town!

Historically, Santa visited the Sonoma Plaza on the 1st Friday in December rain or shine. Over 49 years ago Soroptimist International Sonoma Valley volunteered to host this visit with free Hot Chocolate and other treats.

This year the date is December 4, 2026. Santa dramatically arrives by firetruck, stays to light the Holiday Tree at City Hall, and talks to a few little girls and boys before Santa heads off to other events during the holiday season. Mrs. Claus will check in earlier and talk to the children. ViVo childrens choir will sing.

Santa then arrives just around dark with the help of the firetruck from Sonoma Valley firefighters as his transportation in town. Santa greets the waiting crowd, lights the tree, and then sits under the decorated entrance to Sonoma City Hall and listens to the children’s wishes. Parents are able to take pictures as Santa talks.

Other community helpers for this event, as it takes teamwork, are Sonoma Valley Fire, Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor 11, Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club and Teen volunteers This is a fun, free event. Hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes are provided until we run out-rain or shine.