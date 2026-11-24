Katy Byrne: Blue Wave to Silver Tsunami

What Matters Most Now?

Aging affects most of us. We’re either elders or caretaking them. In Sonoma County, 28 percent of the population is over 60. By 2030, it’s estimated to be 1 in 3 people, according to the World Health Organization/ 2026. That’s a silver tsunami.

Last month, my friend of over fifty years, Gwendolyn Geer Field, died. We lived in different regions and didn’t talk often. I felt a seasonal urge to connect. So, when I couldn’t reach her, I found her obituary. I stared out my window for days. Why hadn’t I reached out sooner? I admit I felt a little rebuffed, always being the one to extend calls. Now it seemed silly, like a senseless emotion. Who cares? Maybe she was busier than me. Perhaps she got dementia , as had befallen her mother. Still, it plagued me. How did I let it lapse? Now, it was too late. I would never hear her fun, lilted voice again, her infinite effervescence, her unique wisdom mingled with dry, hilarious wit and honesty. Only Gwen could pull that off. She was not replaceable.

As we age, it can be more challenging to keep in touch. Driving is compromised, health or finances, time shrinks up. British anthropologist Robin Dunbar’s research found that the strongest single predictor of quality friends is those that deepen through mutual self-disclosure. Regular rituals help too – annual trips, monthly dinners – they reduce “coordination friction.” Where possible, living near friends substantially supports relationships.

Then, there’s the reach-out even when it’s awkward rule. Studies on reconnection find that people consistently underestimate how positively their outreach will be received, even after many years with little or no contact. Why had I not reached out sooner? Fear. Fear that I didn’t have time, (it can take ten minutes), fear that they didn’t want to hear from me (sometimes true), fear of telling the truth (always difficult, but rewarding).

Aging brings up many feelings, including the question, “What really matters?” As the poet Mary Oliver put it, “What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

I do believe that helping the world matters, whatever has meaning to us, and paying bills. Then, while I was contemplating these questions, I lost another friend, Charlie Bloom.

Our connection had lapsed with his family’s relocation. It passed my mind many times to reach out. Why didn’t I? Luckily, I received a letter inviting closure and conversation in his last days. It turned out, he wasn’t sure why he quit calling and I admitted I assumed rejection. We had a huge belly laugh over it. Our friendship came back in full, living color, like an exhilarating panoramic movie.

One of the hard knocks on my head that’s arrived from aging has been seeing my own reluctance to reach out. There were moments when I thought to call them. “Just pick up the phone.” I didn’t.

Maybe our collective culture encourages isolation, computerization, paranoia or blaming others. Perhaps the fear of rejection or conflict holds too much power over our lives. Or maybe, the daily “to-do’s,” keeping up with obligations, being a success or cleaning the car, seem to matter too much.

With each death there has been only one great gift: learning that love is what matters. Thinking “I’ll do it tomorrow,” might not work.