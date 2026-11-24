Valley’s Girls’ Tennis Standouts at CN

NBL singles finalist as soph, doubles champ as frosh

By Steven Serafini

Sonoma Valley Sun Sports Editor

After trying her hand at multiple youth sports while growing up in Sonoma Valley, Hannah Holden narrowed down her athletic options to volleyball and tennis when she entered Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa for the 2025 fall season as a freshman.

In her first year competing at the prep level, Holden, the daughter of longtime Sonoma residents John and Krista Holden, realized in a short time that the on-court skills she possessed at the net leaned more to having a racket in her hand than setting, digging or spiking a ball.

Once Holden committed to playing tennis over volleyball, she quickly used her natural athleticism and talent to ascend in the sport, playing both singles and doubles and, eventually, reaching the North Bay League (NBL) girls’ doubles finals.

Totally in sync with each other’s Lady Cardinal teammate, Anabella Peterka, the two frosh paired up to beat their opponents in each tournament round, enroute to the crowning achievement of claiming the NBL doubles championship.

During the recent 2026 regular season, Holden continued her rapid rise in the sport, and became one of the top singles players in the league. And after battling her way into the postseason championship tourney’s semifinal, she overcame dropping the first set to defeat Ukiah’s Annmarie Brown 4–6, 6–3, 6–2.

Having reached the pinnacle of the highly competitive event by advancing through the opposite bracket, Holden found herself facing teammate Peterka in the league championship final.

Putting team friendship and doubles title-pairing aside, the sophomores engaged in an all-Cardinal NBL singles final that saw Peterka taking the first set 6-1, before Holden rallied back for a 6-1 second-set win, but Holden couldn’t sustain her momentum and dropped the third and final set, 6-2, to finish an upbeat second in the championships.

Holden, along with Peterka, will be competing in next week’s North Coast Section girls’ singles championships.

For Sonoma’s Holden, her girls’ tennis future has no limits to where her talent can take her, and what can be accomplished, since the girl from Sonoma already, in her first two high-school seasons, has added an NBL doubles title and singles championship runner-up to her name.

Photo courtesy of Denisa Peterka – Sonoma’s Hannah Holden (left) was edged by her Cardinal Newman teammate Annabelle Peterka (middle) in the recent NBL girls’ tennis singles title match. Pictured right is third-place finisher Momo Zingg from Maria Carrillo.