We, the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, state our belief that Flock Cameras and similar ALPR technology are not worth their risk factor in our community, and have been misrepresented to both the public and our elected officials. The technology itself, as well as the way in which it was rolled out in Sonoma County, represents a breach of the public trust and urgently needs to be re-evaluated in a thoughtful, public, and transparent manner.
Based on our review of available information, and informed by our Flock Camera & ALPR Community Forum on October 19th, 2026, we find the following to be true:
- Flock was sold to the public on false and outdated premises. ALPRs in Sonoma County were allegedly originally rolled out in response to a COVID-era wave of “smash-and-grab” retail thefts and other crimes. That is not our current reality, and it is unclear exactly how ALPRs are benefitting our communities now.
- Law enforcement officials themselves are unable to confidently state that ALPRs help them solve crimes or catch criminals. Indeed, available data from the CA Department of Justice suggests that Sonoma County’s crime clearance rates have barely changed since 2023 when the Flock rollout began. Rates have even decreased in several categories.
- Law enforcement officials frequently reiterate that they have “strong policies” that prevent any wrongdoing related to ALPRs. But policy can change at the drop of a hat, meaning that today’s ‘guardrails’ are tomorrow’s mere suggestions. Furthermore, as revealed time and time again by the widespread wrongdoing around the country by law enforcement officers with access to ALPR databases, policy can be bypassed.
- Even if ALPRs are responsive to actual crime in our communities, even if they do help solve crimes or catch criminals, and even if no Sonoma County law enforcement officer ever violates any law or policy on ALPR data, these cameras and the technology supporting them do nothing to change the socioeconomic conditions that lead people to commit crimes in the first place.
- The public of Sonoma County is resolutely opposed to the use of this technology in their communities. Their opposition is based on a wide range of reasoning and reasonable fears, including racial profiling, collaboration with federal law or immigration enforcement, corporate monitoring of people’s movements, high incarceration rates, centralization and misuse of personal data, and many more.
Therefore, our recommendations are as follows.
- The Board of Supervisors and all City Councils should place an item on their agenda at a public meeting in the first half of 2027 to reassess, with emphasis on public input: 1) who benefits from the use of ALPR technology; 2) whether or not ALPRs pose a long-term threat to our communities; and 3) what alternatives exist to support good police work that protects communities, the environment, and property without ubiquitous surveillance.
- In the interest of addressing crime, the Board and all City Councils should thoroughly study the crimes actually being committed in Sonoma County and what socioeconomic conditions exist that are driving people to commit those crimes.
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