County Commission on Human Rights Offers Its Flock Camera Assessment

We, the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, state our belief that Flock Cameras and similar ALPR technology are not worth their risk factor in our community, and have been misrepresented to both the public and our elected officials. The technology itself, as well as the way in which it was rolled out in Sonoma County, represents a breach of the public trust and urgently needs to be re-evaluated in a thoughtful, public, and transparent manner.