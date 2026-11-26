Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights Unanimously Adopts Formal Statement on Illegal Immigration Enforcement Actions

Last night, I joined my colleagues on the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights in a unanimous vote formally adopting the “Statement from the Officers of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights Regarding Immigration Enforcement Actions in Sonoma County,” issued last Friday in response to illegal ICE enforcement actions across our county.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families and call for an immediate end to practices that inflict this level of harm on our community. Silence in the face of that fear would not be neutral. It would be a failure of our charge. The Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights rejects and condemns any enforcement that prioritizes mass disruption over family integrity & basic human dignity as a violation of human rights.”

I would personally like to state that I commend Sheriff Engram for exercising his authority in today’s announcement, ending his office’s voluntary cooperation with ICE. It is the right decision & hope this decision will work to regain the trust between law enforcement & the people they serve. But we should be honest about how we got here.

Our community has been asking for this for years, long before last Friday brought chaos, fear & disruption to our neighborhoods. Our families should not have had to endure that harm before their voices were taken seriously. Tonight, our Commission spoke with one voice.

Now, we will be watching to ensure this policy holds in practice every day as appointed leaders & as voting citizens.

— Hon. Daniel H. Sohn

Commissioner, District 1

& Officer At-Large