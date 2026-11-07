Bob Edwards: A Government Tune-up?

As car-buffs can attest, once a car reaches a certain age it needs more than an oil change and tire rotation to keep it running. After unanticipated events – such as hitting a tree – major repairs may be required, if not a trip to the junkyard. Occasionally, even a prized antique buggy is no longer worth it; too much trouble to keep it running. Time to unload it to someone burdened by excess money.

Entire countries can get that way, too. A good – even great – idea at a time when printing presses and quill pens were cutting-edge technology, Our Nation is now clearly struggling. Indeed, many are asking, “Is America past its prime?”

When nothing seems to work to accomplish much that needs accomplished, when graft and corruption thrive in every office, the thought occurs: Does America need a 21st Century tune-up to work better/smarter/faster than when it was first designed in 1787?

Back then, Our Founders only allowed land-owning rich white men (like themselves) to vote, and they shared similar interests: killing Indigenous People and stealing their land; buying, selling and trading slaves; fondling women; building monopolies; etc.

Yes, all sorts of Americans eventually got The Right To Vote – poor/black/brown/yellow folks, women and even apartment-dwellers. But it is now almost 2027 and technology – and Reality itself – has exploded.

It’s become apparent that Our Constitution – last amended when flip-phones were cool – does not allow governing at the efficiency demanded by the speed of 21st Century events. Congress, Courts, the DMV – are all too slow. Opportunities are missed and catastrophes happen before government can get its pants on.

So perhaps it’s time to re-model how Our Democracy works. Not the ‘Rights’ and ‘Privileges’ stuff – just The Mechanics of government: How Things Get Done.

For example: Do we still need two houses of Congress? Why not one, with the number of representatives based on population of each state or . . . Wait. Do we even need states anymore? Why not ‘regions’ or ‘One Nation Under (insert name of popular diety)’?

Indeed, do we even need Congress anymore? Why not government via Zoom? Yes! Where any voting-age citizen could log in, opinionate, cut deals and lobby anyone and everyone else. For college tuition, healthcare, a national tattoo . . . whatever.

Think of it:

No vote-by-mail arguments. Vote from your laptop or I-Phone, 24/7/365.

No more ‘call-your-representative’ political ads. Every voting-age citizen would be a Member of Congress.

Corrupt opportunities would be available for everyone to browse.

Special Interests – from Wall Street to bordellos to the NFL – could buy/sell/trade voter support online.

Everyone could vote on Cabinet members and Supreme Court nominees.

Best of all: Billionaires and corporations would have to bribe everybody.

Tech Bros could easily handle the communication details. Citizens could join Congressional Zoom Sessions from the comfort of home; propose and discuss legislation; vote it up or down; sell votes over or under the table; start/stop wars; and lobby for cash to fix their roof or buy braces for the kids.

No longer would everyday Americans be held hostage to Special Interests. Each one of We The People would be a Special Interest. Just like those rich, white, land-owning, slave-holding, wig-heads who Founded Our Nation.

So, let’s get started on updating that Constitution thing. There must be more chardonnay around here someplace if only . . . ah, there it is. OK now, let’s see:

Do we really need a President?