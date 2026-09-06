Bob Edwards: Resist Socialism – Kiss a Robot!

First it was covid, then measles, which has not been not-seen since vaccines were invented. Then came cyclospora (“the shitz”), one case of which can empty an entire stadium. And a skin-eating ‘vibro vulnificus’ recently struck the Gulf coast (No, ladies, it’s not what you think).

But a more serious malady now threatens: Socialism. Yes, it’s being called “democratic” socialism, but it’s fooling nobody.

Readers not sure what it is can Google how Socialism differs from Capitalism, Communism, Catholicism, Liberalism, Monarchy, Democracy, Islam, Neo-Liberalism, Oligarchy, Fascism, Protestanism, Judaism and other “movements” responsible for misery, terror, starvation, death and destruction throughout history.

An affliction many thought was obliterated along with the Commies is again threatening to drown America in communal horrors. Horrors like: public schools, roads and highways, airports, police and fire departments, Social Security, Medicare, water and sewer systems, Medicaid, low-cost school lunches, SNAP benefits, clean air, free flu and covid vaccines . . . the list of socialist “benefits” is endless.

Americans know that expanding such outrages is possible only by raising taxes on struggling corporations and billionaires who/which – since 1776 – have made America what it is today: A global military power funded by firmly taxing ne’er-do-wells only willing to work 40 or 80 hours a week, 52 weeks a year instead of inheriting their money like decent, God-fearing Americans do.

Fortunately, as socialism raises its ugly head, our Tech-Bro’s have invented some cures that could soon eliminate – once and for all – the need for any socialist ‘human services:’ Namely, AI and Robots, which will soon replace pitiful humans who continuously siphon money from their employers’ coffers into their grubby little paychecks just to satisfy their petty and ever-expanding “needs.” Like food, shelter, clothing and healthcare.

AI will soon be doing all of the hard thinking and robots will do things and make stuff for . . . well . . . for humans, to buy with money from . . . Not paychecks; humans won’t get those anymore since they won’t have “jobs.” But, hey . . . if people just stopped having so many babies there wouldn’t be so many people needing jobs, or money to buy and do stuff, and we wouldn’t need those paycheck things, or any socialist crappola.

What’s more, AI and robots don’t need family leave, holidays, vacations, food, clothes or Costco. They can work 24/7/365, unlike humans who waste time eating, sleeping, going to school, parks, ballgames, bars, restaurants, beauty parlors, stores, movie theaters, etc & etc.

And robots don’t need to buy anything, which could soon make all that free-enterprise/Wall Street stuff obsolete. Sure, they might need an occasional squirt of oil or a chip upgrade but that can be done – for free – by other robots. If replacements are needed for robots that wear out, they can be made by other robots who/which could make entire industries unnecessary – industries like movies, TV, food, farming, medicine, newspapers, government, law, etc. Imagine: America with no politicians or lawyers!

And nothing bothers robots. Not mosquitos, the high cost-of-living, snakes, political disagreements or global warming. They never catch pneumonia, the sniffles, shingles or STD’s and they don’t need money, government programs or even sex.

That said, they do seem to be fascinated by electric plugs and sockets. Perhaps – if appropriately dressed, coiffed, cushioned and lubricated – they could provide endless, no-risk, on-demand sex for any American who . . .

No. Forget it. Forget it! That would definitely be Socialism.