Nominations Open for Sonoma’s 2027 Honorary Alcalde

The City of Sonoma is seeking nominations for the 2027 Honorary Alcalde, an annual recognition honoring an individual or couple whose volunteer service and commitment have made a lasting contribution to the Sonoma Valley community.

Since 1975, the Sonoma City Council has selected an Honorary Alcalde — “Alcalde” is the Spanish word for Mayor — to recognize outstanding community service. The honoree receives a traditional silver-headed cane and is invited to participate in community events and parades throughout the year. The City also hosts a reception, with support from past Alcaldes, to celebrate the honoree and their contributions.

Nominations are due by December 18, 2026.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Nominees must reside in the City of Sonoma or Sonoma Valley and may be an individual or a couple.

Nominees should have demonstrated several of the following:

Participated in a broad spectrum of voluntary community service to Sonoma Valley

Served in a leadership role in at least one nonprofit organization

Spearheaded at least one community-serving project without compensation

Been known for consistent, behind-the-scenes good deeds

Demonstrated a commitment to service without seeking public accolades or recognition

Adhered to a high standard of moral and ethical values

Three letters of recommendation are suggested to support the nomination and help illustrate the breadth and depth of the nominee’s service and accomplishments.

Submit a Nomination

Nominations may be submitted in one of the following ways:

Online: Complete the 2027 Honorary Alcalde nomination form.

By mail or in person:

Cristine Alilovich, City Manager

City of Sonoma

No. 1 The Plaza

Sonoma, CA 95476

By email: [email protected]

All nominations must be received by December 18, 2026.

About the Honorary Alcalde Tradition

The title of “Alcalde” has deep roots in California history. Under the pueblo system, alcaldes served as local leaders with responsibilities that combined many of the functions now performed by mayors, judges and other public officials.

The tradition continued during California’s transition to American governance, before those responsibilities were eventually divided among separate public offices. Today, “alcalde” is the Spanish word for mayor.

The City of Sonoma established its modern Honorary Alcalde tradition in 1975 to recognize residents whose service reflects an exceptional commitment to the community.

Learn more about the Honorary Alcalde program and view past honorees on the City’s Alcalde webpage.

For questions, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (707) 933-2216.