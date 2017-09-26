‘Fiscal Cliff’ looming for Health Center — how to help

Posted on September 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Community Health Center is asking for advocates to fight huge budget cuts that Congress will decide on September 30.

The national Health Center Program is facing a 70% reduction in funding — the “fiscal cliff” — pending a vote that is apart from any debate or decision on Obamacare. The SVCHC is asking for supporters to lobby Congress to avoid the cuts.

According to CEO Cheryl Johnson, without sufficient pressure from advocates at home, Congress may not address the issue by the end of the fiscal year, or pass a short-term extension of funding until December.