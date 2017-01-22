Sonoma Sun

Join us on Facebook
  • Kill tourism promotion? Really?
Kill tourism promotion? Really?
Water: Too much in winter, too little in summer
Hello, ‘Birdie’
• Not just nameless workers
• Artificial intelligence: Utopia or science fiction nightmare?
• Women’s March: Sonoma group in Sacramento
• Sonoma’s Council approves Farmers Market plan
• Thousands peacefully march in Sonoma
• Sonoma’s rainfall now 201% of normal
• Sonoma City Council to hold special Farmers Market meeting
• Lions Club supports little league
• Women’s March on Sonoma Plaza
• Opinion: In support of the upcoming women’s march
More News Stories...
Lakoff
How Trump won
Trolling Rule #1

“In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a forum, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on-topic discussion, often for the troll's amusement…. Media attention in recent years has equated trolling with online harassment.” Wikipedia There are even trolls called “griefers”, who visit gaming and tribute sites with the sole intent of causing trouble. The troll profile gets close to sociopathy: lack of shame, lies, manipulative, huge ego, immature, anger issues, easily offended, narcissistic. Kind of like a fractal of Donald Trump, with intent to disrupt the message of opponents and gain the center of attention. The Press-Democrat comment section is such a pit of trolls, there is no point to even look anymore. It’s like one big verbal Hieronymus Bosch painting. You can tell trolling from a legitimate discussion right away by the trigger words, sarcasm, and even outright nastiness. Trolls say things no one would say to someone’s face. In that respect, trolling is like road rage; the cover from not having to deal face-to-face, and by having anonymous handles, opens up a space to take unfounded interpersonal liberties. Part of this stems from new communications media. The letters section of newspapers has always been a forum where people get after each other, but there were filters. Now every Tom, Dick and Harry can be on comment sections, Facebook or Twitter, and the resulting volume of comment has drastically lowered the common denominator, and diluted the quality of content. People had more character when there were less of them. And speaking of trolls and Scandinavian history, this calls to mind a favorite quote of mine by Olaf the Peacock, in an Icelandic Saga: “the counsel of fools is all the more dangerous the more of them there are.” An interesting twist here is the vilifying of intelligentsia as out of touch elites, and the apparent end of facts, and of any common social, or even objective ground. The media has been opened to pure lies, propaganda, and misinformation. A media battle has been opened that has tribal, partisan spin at its base. No wonder trolls thrive and we have such a thing as “Twitter storms”. Insofar as the medium is the message, people will only be susceptible to trolling to the extent that they choose to be tethered to trollish content at the other end of their phones and computers. In my own evolution of public comment in Sonoma, I started out in the comment sections. It soon became dissatisfactory because of the consistent sarcastic, nasty, and poor tone encountered, and for being censored on partisan grounds. The real action is in the many face-to-face forums with local players, (aka “meetings”), and in this arena, decorum counts. In a small town, relationships are as important as any content. You can’t rip somebody, with no shame, and then hope to work with them later on any local issues. What goes around comes around. And yes, I have been a jerk in print, but I am getting over myself, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich advises, and learning to be a better player. My goal is to advocate what I think is right without sabotaging myself by disrespecting others. Am I there yet? No. But I’m trying to be more effective. Given what I have noted above, the comment section would not really be a place where public officials should even look to take a barometer of community opinion. Yet Facebook etc. is the new forum where all the messy heat and indications of opinion unfold. One might conclude then, that trolls now rule. I guess you still have to be “friends” with someone to even look at their page, so a certain amount of decorum still matters.  Get too trollish and you can be “unfriended”, and then you can’t play anymore. Maybe I am still clinging to an outdated hope that on-topic, rational discussion actually matters. Maybe as per George Lakoff’s take, I need to look at my faith in reason, and see how marketing trolls are having liberals for lunch. Until that time when society arrives at a Rodney King place and we can just all get along, keep in mind trolling rule #1. Don’t say anything online that you would not feel fine, and not ashamed to say right to someone’s face. You just might see them around town. Or as noted New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint, “the same people you mistreat on your way up, you might meet again on your way down.”    
Prop 64 allowing indoor marijuana cultivation will make things harder for landlords
> Sacramento Bee
Sonoma County’s local state of emergency has been extended due to the rain and flooding
> Santa Rosa Press Democrat
January’s snowfall in California set records
> Orange County Register
California’s carbon auction program is headed for the courts
> Associated Press
Should California secede from the United States? One-third of Californians support the idea
> Reuters
How does six consecutive days of sunshine sound to you?
> Weather Underground
Wondering how the rising minimum wage will affect employers in the North Bay?
> North Bay Business Journal
60 restaurants around the Bay Area have closed their doors since September; what’s going on?
> East Bay Times
A winery in Napa is installing its own high-tech wastewater treatment system
> Napa Valley Register
California confirms its first Latino Attorney General
> KQED
Gov. Brown has reiterated his pledge to protect immigrants 
> Sacramento Bee
Flooded Hwy. 37 may be closed all this week
> Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Like sushi? You might be surprised to learn that you’re not eating what you think you are
> New York Times
Possible rain is forecast today and tomorrow…and then many days of sunshine
> Weather Underground
Napa’s approval of the Walt Ranch winery is headed to court
> Napa Valley Register
Young undocumented immigrants – Dreamers – are likely targets for deportation
> Sacramento Bee
GOP legislators in Washington want to break up California’s liberal court of appeals
> The Hill
Should the media be permitted to publish the true age of actors? Despite the 1st Amendment, California passed a law that says “no”
> CALmatters
Westbound Highway 37 is closed again due to flooding
> Marin IJ
Another flash flood watch has been issued for our area as the next storm moves in this afternoon
> Weather Underground
