Sonoma Sun

Join us on Facebook
What's Happening
more>>
  • Editorial: Trump vs. The Undocumented
Editorial: Trump vs. The Undocumented
Republic of Thrift celebrates five years of supporting schools
Honoring a civic ‘treasure’
• Under the Sun: Allyson and Kimberly Etherington, activists
• The Pulse Award goes to…
• Seeking stability
• Kill tourism promotion? Really?
• Water: Too much in winter, too little in summer
• Women’s March: Sonoma group in Sacramento
• Sonoma’s Council approves Farmers Market plan
• Thousands peacefully march in Sonoma
• Sonoma’s rainfall now 201% of normal
• Sonoma City Council to hold special Farmers Market meeting
15068 More News Stories...
Events & Entertainment
more>>
14783_516467148384974_921639577_n
For a good claws
Columnist, Blogs & Reports
more >>
Fred Allebach
Connecting the Dots
Fred Allebach

Business Community: Do the Right Thing

The election of Donald Trump has engendered a large-scale push back by a majority of US, and also many world citizens, against Trump’s incoherent, small-minded, dark and fearful worldview. Pushback and resistance is a given. The Women’s March showed the great scope of energy to resist. Locally, in Sonoma County and the North Bay, there have been calls to sign petitions, and get active to resist Trump’s agenda. One of these calls is to protect the 35,000 Sonoma County undocumented immigrants against a Japanese Internment-style witch hunt. These calls go out to our governments, city and county, in the hopes that our North Bay and California values will be taken up in strong and demonstrative ways through assertive and relevant policy statements, with teeth. The people want action and a strong demonstration of principle. We’re not in Kansas anymore. NGOs, school systems, and newspaper editorial boards, are active and aware of the need to address current immigration issues. Hopefully we won’t need to wait long for our local governments to step up. As for law enforcement, county sheriffs are bound to uphold state law as a prime directive, over federal law. Given that the State of California is led by avowed Trump resisters, additional state laws may be passed to further protect undocumented immigrants. On a parallel track of solidarity and principle, what about something from the business community? While citizens of a liberal, Progressive stripe seek human rights, what are the hospitality, wine and construction industries doing to protect their employees, many of whom are undocumented? To keep our county tourism and luxury-living consumer economy going, cheap undocumented labor keeps already high prices down. If consumers won’t buy, the whole game is up. These undocumented workers, who are employed in critical county industries, live hand to mouth in the shadows, earning way more than in Mexico but not enough get by here. The backbone of our local economy then, rides in large part on the very people Trump et al are vilifying. In a shadow economy, there is necessarily a conspiracy of silence, this to the advantage and detriment of all the actors involved. However, given that 35,000 undocumented people live in Sonoma County, a large percent who work, now is not the time for those who employ these people, and those who reap the benefits of their labor, to hang them out to dry. Hanging these workers out to dry would be like enjoying the meal but then not doing the dishes. A formal demonstration of care, awareness, and responsibility by the business community, (and all other actors), and stepping up to demand protections, is the right thing to do. It’s time to end the conspiracy of silence and put interdependent relations on the table. If not, I suggest raising wages to a livable scale to cover the workers so clearly under duress, and/or contribute funds to the La Luz immigrant legal defense effort. Pushback and resistance will be very effective if we make this a unified cultural matter. We all live here, we’re all in this together, for good or ill, and having a common enemy may help bring disparate parts of the community together, and guide us to work more effectively together.
Continue Story...
VIDEO
Local Movie Trailers and Videos of Interest - more >>
SUN Columnist & Blogs
more >>
Public Citizen - Larry Barnett
The Sun Eats - Sonoma Valley Sun
Before It's Too Late - Eric Gullotta
The Sonoma Garden - Karen Boness
Progressive Majority Coalition - Ben Boyce
Taxpertise - Bonnie Lee
Snark Infested Waters - Bob Edwards
Springs Eternal - Gina Cuclis
Board Walk - Susan Gorin
Nonprofit Matters - Dr. B.J. Bischoff
What's Up With That? - Katy Byrne
Connecting the Dots - Fred Allebach
This Week in Politics - Ron Willis Ed.D.
Voices of the New Majority - Loretta Carpio Carr
Creative Arts - Deb Carlen, Editor
Sun In-Depth Report - Sonoma Valley Sun
Under the Sun: Interviews - Sonoma Valley Sun
Call the Super - Louann Carlomagno
Emily’s Post - Emily
Rude Awakenings - Catherine Sevenau
Find What You're looking For

Archives

Subscribe to our e-blast
Readers Poll
What We're Following
more>>
Stories of interest from around the Web
Otter populations are at their highest in many years, though sharks keep it from exploding
> East Bay Times
Hwy 37 is now open again in both directions
> Marin IJ
Jerry Brown has prostate cancer and will undergo treatment
> KQED
California’s Attorney General says the Trump immigration orders are “constitutional overreach”
> Sacramento Bee
Sonoma County’s major waste hauler is being sold to San Francisco’s Recology
> Santa Rosa Press Democrat
PG&E must begin running ads admitting its guilt in gas line safety violations<
> NBC Bay Area
An EEOC transgender case has been delayed due to Trump’s new policy direction
> Reveal News - Center for Investigative Reporting
The City of St. Helena just rejected the application for a downtown tasting room
> Napa Valley Register
An increase in the tution at the University of California has been approved
> KQED
Calexit gets a boost and can begin collecting signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot
> Sacramento Bee
The GG Bridge District is looking at raising ferry and bus fares
> Marin IJ
“Granny Units” get the backing of Sonoma County’s Board of Supes
> Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Here are before and after photos of three California reservoirs
> KQED
Roundup may get labeled as possibly cancer-causing if California’s regulators get their way
> Associated Press
For over half the State of California the drought is over
> Los Angeles Times
National coverage for Sonoma’s new mayor
> Washington Post
The eastbound lanes of Hwy 37 have been reopened; westbound lanes remain closed
> Marin IJ
Homelessness is a growing problem in Napa County
> Napa Valley Register
Environmentalists in the Bay Area condemn Trump’s new EPA restrictions
> KQED
Guess what? America’s democracy has been downgraded to “flawed” in a new study
> Sacramento Bee
More Following Stories...
Live Traffic
Link to Live Crime Map