Developing story: luxury homes on Hwy 12

So what’s that huge project taking shape at Highway 12 and Moon Mountain Road? Owner Ken Mattson is building two luxury homes — 4,929 sq. ft. and 5,374 sq ft., plus large second units – on a parcel he purchased in 2015. (The first deal of what is reportedly now a 26 property, $80 Sonoma Valley portfolio.) The compound has two swimming pools, and a large turret has emerged atop the scaffolding.
Neighbors guess that the development will be sold, perhaps as two different estates, rather than serve as a Mattson family home, which was the original stated intent. As for those luxurious secondary structures, one neighbor says “that so-called ‘granny unit’ is bigger than my house.”