Prepare for Wet Weather

The Bay Area is gearing up for a rainy week, with 3-4 inches of rainfall expected in Sonoma between today, Tuesday, December 23rd, and Sunday, December 29th.

While there are no current flood watches or advisories, residents are encouraged to take precautions, including having sandbags on hand in case of localized flooding.

Sandbag Stations Available:

City of Sonoma: A sandbag filling station is available for residents – learn more.

A sandbag filling station is available for residents – learn more. Larson Park (The Springs): The County has set up an additional sandbag filling station for the community – learn more.

Reporting Flooding or Hazards:

To report localized flooding, downed trees (not blocking roadways), or other hazards within Sonoma city limits, please call the Sonoma Police Department Non-Emergency Dispatch at 707-996-3601.

Holiday Office Closures:

City Hall will be closed from December 24th through January 1st in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Public Works staff will remain on duty on non-holiday weekdays and city staff is prepared to respond to emergencies during weekends and holidays.

Travel Safely This Holiday Week:

With wet weather and potential hazards on the road, we urge all residents and visitors to drive cautiously, allow extra travel time, and watch for slick roads, standing water, and potential debris. If traveling through coastal or mountainous areas, be especially mindful of hazardous conditions such as high winds or landslides.

Weather Forecast Highlights:

Light showers are possible today, with more significant rainfall starting tonight and continuing through the week.

Christmas Day is expected to be mostly dry, but rain will return later in the week.

Hazardous beach and ocean conditions persist, with large waves and potential for coastal flooding.

Please stay safe, prepare for wet conditions, and avoid coastal areas where waves may sweep across unexpectedly.