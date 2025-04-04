Kathleen Hill: Post office thefts, Place des Pyrenées, Sherpas’ and other restaurants

Caution: Several Sonoma residents have had mail, including check payments of bills, not arrive at their proper destinations. Some of these were apparently taken from the blue drive-by boxes in front of the Sonoma Post Office, and one person reported having this happen to checks they put in the indoor slots. Another person described a method of using fishing line to reach down through the mouth of the outside box and extracting mail.

This actually happened to me, and none of the checks I mailed to pay bills in January arrived at their destination. Like many others, I only found out when I got double-billed in the next monthly period. The bank was super helpful in stopping payment on those checks, but it all took three or four trips into the bank, a lot of my time and bank officials’ time, plus the stress about whether the checks had been “washed” and funds directed to the thief.

When I asked about this at the Post Office, I was told it couldn’t happen and was shown the device one supposedly needs to open the outside mail boxes. When I called the non-emergency Sonoma Police number I was told, “We are aware of it” and “the post office is aware of it.” There was no answer when I asked both offices what they are doing about it. Local law enforcement suggested it was the fed’s problem, and the U.S. Post Office said it couldn’t happen.

Since that incident, I noticed that the second blue box from the south end of the row had red sticky stuff on the outer edge of the mail slot. Might that be part of the scheme?

What do we do if everyone says they are not responsible?

Place des Pyrenées for sale

A short version of a long story: Lili and Gratien Guerra, both originally from France’s Basque region of the Pyrenées, started Sonoma French Bakery on the south side of East Napa Street. The moved Sonoma French up First Street East where Gratien baked and Lili, along with daughter Françoise, greeted customers and happily filled their orders.

Eventually, they bought the building that then housed the Arts Guild and started their Basque Boulangerie & Café, which has since sold a few times. But they also built the charming Place des Pyrenées, back from the street that currently includes Murphy’s Irish Pub, Taste of Himalayas, and a boutique drink shop. We all age, if we are lucky, and sometimes it becomes time to pass on an achievement to others to enjoy.

Françoise Guerra Hodges answered my question with, “Yes, it’s true. After many years Lili has decided to let the Place des Pyrenées go. We have three terrific tenants who have been there for years. And we have so many wonderful memories that happened there, many that you have contributed to!”



Daniel Casabonne from Sotheby’s is their listing agent. Asking price: $5,250,000, according to MLS.

Marcella Hazan honored in Sonoma

The great late Italian chef Marcella Hazan was honored by the Sonoma International Film Festival Thursday, March 20, at a delicious four-course tasting menu dinner at Hanna Center.

Several years ago, the now late Lilla Weinberger, then co-owner of Readers’ Books, hosted Victor and Marcella Hazan at Carlo Cavallo’s former restaurant on West Napa Street.

I was honored to be invited to the luncheon to interview the Hazans. Sometimes Victor corrected Marcella or she corrected him, and it was a wonderfully revealing conversation.

This time, they were represented by their son, Giuliano Hazan, who has also made a living in food, partly with his popular book, The Classic Pasta Cookbook and at his cooking school near Verona, Italy. Giuliano, his wife Lael Hazan, and villa owner Marilisa Allegrini run the cooking school, residence, and tours.

Chef and restaurateur Joanne Weir emceed the event and introductions, which came to her naturally as the star of the PBS series “Plates and Places,” and as owner of two restaurants.

Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo beans, and a frequent visitor to Sonoma from the Napa side of the border, told stories about his friendship with and introduction of the white Marcella Bean he introduced to the market in honor of Marcella’s bringing heirloom beans into modern kitchens.

The menu included a beet and chèvre terrine by Tracey Shepos Cenami, Executive Chef at Jackson Family Winery, lasagna verdi al forno from The Classic Italian Cookbook by Domenica Catelli, Marcella’s Rancho Gordo white beans with Niman Ranch lamb prepared by Gia Passalacqua, and a taste of Marcella’s budino di pane caramellato, made by Domenica Catelli.

Guests were greeted with Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut. Wines served with dinner included Copain Daybreak White Blend, 2023; Brooks Estate Rastaban Pinot Noir Eola Amity Hills, 2022 from the Willamette Valley; local Sonocaia Estate Reserve Sagrantino 2022; and Brooks Cahiers Riesling, 2017, also of Willamette Valley, Oregon.

The “Marcella” film itself, was possibly the best chef documentary I have seen. It was announced that eventually it will be in movie theaters and streaming somewhere.

Tyler Florence and other restaurant news

One or two of the most publicized restaurant closings are two establishments that started in San Francisco’s Union Square area and are owned by big deal Food Network chef Tyler Florence, who also owns Wayfare Tavern. Both were called Miller & Lux Provisions, and indeed they received luxe help from San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development to the tune of $400,000, aided by $2,000,000 for renovations, and eventually free rent.

For some reason, Tyler Florence and company walked away from both spots a few weeks ago. Perhaps it wasn’t working.

But it always seems like, as one restaurant closes there is always someone else willing to try. B Patisserie might continue as popups, as they did during the big Chinese New Year of the Snake celebration and the NBA all-star games that flooded downtown.

So far, Sonoma restaurants and winery tasting rooms seem to be plugging along, with no known pending closings.

At the same time, John Toulze and Sondra Bernstein expect to open Poppy Sonoma in place of the fig café and wine bar very soon, and Pemba Sherpa plans to open Farmhouse Sonoma at the site of the former Palms Grill, now in April or whenever the Health Department returns for more inspections. Pemba and Justin Altamura, the latter the new owner of the shopping center, have worked very hard at both interior and exterior improvements of both the restaurant building and the whole center.

Nima Sherpa, of Sonoma Grille, wants everyone to know that he is not opening Pemba Sherpa’s Farmhouse Sonoma and has no business interest in it. Nima owns Sonoma Grille on West Napa Street and Pub Republic on Lakeville Road in Petaluma. Pemba Sherpa owns Taste of Himalayas in the Place des Pyrenées off First Street East. But then Pemba Salaka Sherpa owns La Casa Restaurant on East Spain Street and Yaki Yeti in St. Helena. Got it?

Bloom Carneros/Kivelstadt offers new Brunch menu

Starting April 5, Jordan Kivelstadt and his fun crew will offer a new Brunch Menu on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu includes an egg sandwich with side salad; an egg white fritta with vegetables; bagels with cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, tomato and onion; a parfait bowl with Greek yogurt, housemade granola, fresh fruit and local honey; “Texas” French toast topped with vanilla Chantilly and fresh strawberries; and a Kids Scramble with scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast. Dogs and kids are all welcome. Opens at 11 a.m. weekdays, Tuesday and Wednesday, opens 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with live music 2 to 4 p.m. 22910 Broadway, Sonoma. (707) 412-0438.

April Suite D dinners by the girl & the fig

Two of Suite D’s super popular special dinners have popped up for April. Suite D is the girl & the fig’s fun triangular space at “the fig’s” catering kitchen on Schellville Road off Eight Street East. Reserve fast. I have waited too long and missed some of these dinners.

The Fried Chicken Dinner on April 9 offers buttermilk fried chicken, wedge salad with cherry tomatoes, housemade bacon, onions and blue cheese vinaigrette dressing, followed by Parmesan and herb potato wedges, collard greens, cheesy spoonbread, mini chocolate chunk cookies and chocolate brownies. Wines are included and no corkage if you bring your own wine. $45. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

April 16 brings a dinner “Inspired by Poppy.” Poppy Sonoma is the name of the soon-to-open innovation by John Toulze and Sondra Bernstein, where their fig café used to be in Glen Ellen.

Enjoy grilled asparagus salad, spring pea risotto, pan-seared chicken thighs, and vanilla bean panna cotta. Wines included; no corkage. $70. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Both dinners are at 21800 Schellville Road, Sonoma. Tickets at figcaters.com/ store, event.

More fake meat?

Fake pork made in a lab by Mission Barns of San Francisco was just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow their bacon and meatballs, made with a plant protein base combined with pork fat cells. They claim their product will help avoid growing and killing thousands of pigs and avoiding diseases such as avian flu, which has infected some four legged animals.

Fiorella chef and co-owner, Brandon Gillis, has worked with Mission Barns on getting the fake flavors and textures right for two years, he says. Fiorella restaurants in San Francisco will be the first to launch the new product on their menus.

This is not to be confused with local chef Fiorella Butron, of Allikai deli and catering on West Napa Street in Sonoma. Our Fiorella is the former executive chef at the former Edge restaurant on East Napa Street, now the location of Enclos.