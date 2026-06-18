Kathleen Hill: June $ Signs

Sonoma Eats’ new home definite

Efrain Balmes said “We are now 100 percent sure we are moving to the La Hacienda” location in the Fifth Street West shopping center across from Safeway.

Making lots of food fans and others happy, he will take over the location that once housed Pearl’s, followed by La Hacienda’s second Sonoma Valley branch. He said that Sunday, June 21 will be La Hacienda’s last day there, and he hopes to open the following Sunday, June 28, or as soon as he can.

Sonoma Eats will serve its well-known Mexican dishes, but will also include American and Mexican breakfasts and brunches, as well as hamburgers, salads, and something for everyone.

Nothing in Sonoma ever happens as fast as restaurant owners hope, but let’s be patient and enjoy it when Sonoma Eats does open.

$igns of the times

What inflation? The Inflation Donald Trump loves? Does he love it because, when it comes down after he stops his war on Iran, he can claim he’s reducing inflation?

As gas and other prices go up and down, depending upon President Trump’s pronouncements about starting and stopping his war in Iran, many of us notice prices mainly going up in just about everything we buy. Nevertheless, at the moment of this writing, gas has dropped most of a dollar per gallon in Sonoma. Not so for food.

Food, for instance.

Where Sonoma’s Nugget Market had long posted an “on sale” sign on not-quarts of Best Foods mayonnaise at $7.99, last week they raised the price to $8.99, still with the “on sale” sign. On sale compared to what? And Little Gems lettuce is now priced at $6.99 a pound, which meant that last Saturday I paid $12 for lettuce for a salad for 12 people. Yes, that’s $1 per person just for lettuce. But excellent lettuce it is.

Black Bear Diner, known for enormous servings at reasonable prices, appears to have shortened its menu (which no longer features old historic Index-Tribune stories), and raised its prices.

For instance, a basic “2-egg Classic Combo” with “4 slices of excellent thick-cut smoked bacon” is now $14.99, and “Just the Eggs” with the sides is $11.99. Granted, these are loaded with potatoes or fruit, and biscuit or toast, and enough food for many of us to take home.

But if you add coffee and a tip, you are easily at or above $20 for breakfast, which at other local spots can go up to $30 for a special eat-out breakfast.

The banner waving over the Black Bear’s entrance proclaims Steak and Eggs or Steak dinner, $14.99. While these seem very reasonable, Black Bear’s own emails advertise these at $12.99 everywhere else.

While it doesn’t serve a “smash burger” as such, it does offer a Cheeseburger Basket,” that includes a 3.5 ounce patty with fixings and French fries at $11.99, with specialty burgers costing more.

And back to gasoline and diesel fuel, for which prices here in Sonoma seem to be higher than most locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What’s happening in the vineyards and wineries

It’s true that many of us see vineyards being pulled out, or grape clusters still hanging on the vines from last year, so I wondered out loud to Ned Hill, of La Prenda Vineyard Management, what is going on.

Hill, no relation to me, is immediate past president of the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance and loaded with information that he shares nearly monthly on my KSVY radio show. His La Prenda Winery tasting room, across the breezeway from The Red Grape, closes next month.

Ned says that it is basically true that drinking alcoholic beverages has waned in the last year or two, but certain segments of the wine industry are doing better in some states, as he just returned from a family event in Texas and sold loads of his wines.

He and Mara Roche, of Roche Family Winery, speculated on what some vineyardists might do next. Apparently, some are considering going back to raising cattle, especially if the property owners did that before switching to wine grapes. Some are thinking of planting hay, or are considering other food crops.

When I asked almost facetiously,“Zucchini won’t make it?,” they both roared, “No, zucchini won’t make it.” Aw shucks, we all seem to be able to grow lots of zucchini in our backyards.

The Mill changes opening hours after filming

The “Check, Please!” filming at The Mill in Glen Ellen was both exciting, delicious, and hot – hot in every way on one of our warmest days this year.

For those of us who go there regularly, partly for the food, the beautiful deck garden, and the people, the afternoon was loads of fun as the “Check, Please!” staff were lovely and unobtrusive. Apparently the filming went on for hours, inside and outside.

The Mill’s episode will be televised on KQED on July 23 and every day that week, with it also going into syndication with three other restaurants as part of the program’s 50th anniversary celebration.

In the meantime, owner Sanjeev Kumar has changed the restaurant’s opening hours. Starting July 1, The Mill will be open for lunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday 5 to 8 p.m.. In other words, lunch will not be served Wednesday and Thursday, and they will continue to be closed Monday and Tuesday. 14301 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. (707) 721-1818.

Stone Edge Farm opens La Maison

Stone Edge Farm welcomed a variety of guests over the past couple of weeks to what they are calling La Maison, at what used to be Patz & Hall – a lovely and large property. San Francisco caterer Paula Le Duc and Enclos Executive Chef Brian Limoges provided elegant tidbits at the special events from May 30 through June 12.

The public can experience their elegant wine and food tasting events with prepaid reservations for experiences ranging from $95 to $155 per person. 21200 8th St. East, Sonoma. (707) 935-6520.

Meanwhile, the Stone Edge sign has disappeared from their tasting room at First Street East and Patten Street, implying that that tasting option has closed.

Soups and Suppers at Vintage House

Last Wednesday, I had a blast “cooking” with Chef Bruce Yelner for Vintage House’s “Supper’s On” that happens from 4 to 5:30 every Wednesday. Bruce preps on Tuesdays and cooks to serve on Wednesdays. He also volunteers cooking at Sonoma Family Meal (SOS) Unity Kitchen on Thursdays.

I went on Tuesday to make my Filipino-style marinade for my Kathleen’s Luscious Thighs, apparently edited by Vintage House to be advertised as “famous thighs.” The meal for 55 guests started with a spinach and mushroom salad, then the chicken thighs with vegetable fried rice, and sweet and spicy glazed carrots, followed by a strawberry and pistachio cream tart for dessert. Only $20 for Vintage House members and $25 for non-members. Served 4 to 5:30.

Vintage House also offers “Soup’s On” every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with soup made by restaurant chefs and other volunteers. Free. 264 First St. East, Sonoma. (707) 996-0311.