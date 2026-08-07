Loretta Carpio Carr: An Emerging Young Voice in Politics

With the upcoming Governor’s election in California, I watch with curiosity who will vote and who they will vote for. California’s population is comparatively young, with the median age range of 37.9 to 38.4 years. That’s younger than the overall United States, according to World Population Review.

The Public Policy Institute of California shows that the age breakdown currently favors older voters. Californians age 55 and older make up 36-percent of the state’s adult population, but compose 49-percent of likely voters. Young adults age 18 to 34 make up 30-percent of the population, but only 21-percent of likely voters, while adults age 35 to 54 account for 34-percent of the population and 30-percent of likely voters.

Further data from PPIC shows that whites make up only 36-percent of California’s adult population, but account for 50-percent of the state’s likely voters. In contrast, Latinos make up 38-percent of the adult population, but just 29-percent of likely voters.

This leads me to want to know what the Latino voters – in particular young Latino voters – in California want from their government and who they want in leadership roles.

My closest and probably most accurate connection is my cousin, Isaac Gudino. He serves as Regional Director for Region 5 – incorporating Assembly Districts 8 and 27 – for the California Democratic Party in the Central Valley. He is 26 years old and already very active in state politics.

My connection to Central California goes way back. I grew up in Selma, California, a small agricultural town near Fresno. I graduated high school there, and attended Fresno City College before moving to Sonoma in 1971 to attend Sonoma State University. I still have lots of family there.

When I first learned of Isaac’s work, I was fortunate enough to watch his swearing in to his Regional Director position via zoom. His knowledge and relationships with people in power made me see the youthful potential knocking on the door. Isaac said the issue that brought him to politics was the fight for healthcare access in the United States.

He has been to the White House during Biden’s tenure and has been involved in events in Sacramento several times. He volunteered for Governor Gavin Newsome’s first term inauguration, met Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, and – his hope for the next governor of California – Xavier Becerra.

Isaac does not work on Becerra’s campaign, but was a day-one endorser for one reason: Becerra’s experience. He believes that experience matters as well as conducting oneself as a good human being. In this manner, he believes that Becerra will work to ensure Universal Health Coverage in California.

When asked about the biggest challenges facing young Californians, Isaac states that the next generation is struggling with the cost of living in California, with housing shortages and a general affordability crisis. He also feels that less medical access has made his generation less healthy.

His advice for young Latinos is that there is room for them in the decision-making process. He advises, “You are just as smart as anybody else and absolutely have a say in how our state and country move forward.” He acknowledges the emergence of the greatest political divide between generations he has ever witnessed within the Democratic Party. And he feels that rather than fight between generations, voters need to recognize and hear the young voices, while acknowledging and respecting older voices.

When asked if he would ever consider running for higher political office, Isaac shared that he is newly married and would love to begin family planning in the near future, so that is a priority. He stated that he anticipates serving his community, state, and country as long as he has breath in his lungs. He rejects self-serving politicians who just want power for themselves instead of improving their communities for families.

My cousin’s energetic and sincere efforts give me hope during a seemingly hopeless time. I admire his willingness to work in such an arduous field from a young age. In 2023, as president of Fresno County Young Democrats, he was invited to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the California Democratic Convention. To all of which he says, “I’m just getting started!”

Who knows? Maybe the future will include Governor Isaac Gudino. Hope I’m still around to see that.