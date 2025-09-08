Loretta Carpio Carr: Adiós, Flaco

Hey baby, que pasó?

Thought I was your only vato

Hey baby, que pasó?

Won’t you give me un beso

This popular 1990 song, written by Freddy Fender and recorded by the Texas Tornados, is among my all time favorite tunes. Its Tex Mex beat provided by Fender, Augie Meyers and Doug Sahm featured the irresistible accordion of San Antonio native Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez who sadly passed away on July 31, 2025.

During his long career, Jiménez played regional Mexican music known as conjunto, norteño and tejano, all popular in northern Mexico as well as American states with Mexican populations. His father, Santiago, and grandfather Patricio, picked up accordion from German musicians living in Texas but added their Mexican flavor to create the captivating Tex Mex sound.

Flaco’s talent on the accordion was eventually sought after by musicians from all genres, including folk, rock and country. He worked with Ry Cooder, Dr. John, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Selena, Dwight Yokum, Buck Owens, Carlos Santana and many other renowned artists.

Some years ago, my friend and I were lucky enough to attend a show in the Davis, California area featuring the East Los Angeles-based rock band Los Lobos. My friend’s cousin was a compadre of Los Lobos members, so he gifted us the tickets. His mother even made burritos for all the musicians. Now that’s Mexican hospitality.

As if that wasn’t enough, my friend and I were given back stage access, and who should be sitting there all by himself but Flaco Jimenez! We said hi to him, but we were somewhat intimidated. His musical influence over the decades had made him a legend. He looked a little rough, perhaps tired from touring, so we didn’t want to bother him. We hardly spoke, but looking back, I would have cherished even the smallest conversation. I’ve thought about that night many times.

Flaco’s bio tells us he received five Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. He was inducted into the National Hispanic Hall of Fame and was named a Texas State Musician. After the Texas Tornados, Jiménez went on to perform and record with Los Super Seven, featuring members of Los Lobos and Freddy Fender.

Personally, I admire the merging of musical forms from different cultures that Flaco Jiménez advanced and may have introduced to many Anglo Americans. If you have ever seen a video of the Texas Tornados, you see white rock and rollers Doug Sahm and Augie Meyers, formerly of the Sir Douglas Quintet (“She’s About a Mover” fame,) singing and playing a style of music combining rock beat, Spanglish vocals and norteño accordion. I love it, and evidently the White House did too when Jiménez received the 2022 National Medal of Arts award. The citation reads:

For harnessing heritage to enrich American music. The son of a musical family in Texas, Flaco Jiménez mastered the accordion and Spanglish lyrics as a trailblazer of Conjunto. Blending Norteño, Tex Mex and Tejano music with the Blues, Rock n’ Roll and Pop Music, he sings the soul of America’s Southwest.

The Final Curtain Call memorial service in San Antonio for Flaco Jiménez attracted officials, fans and musicians who appreciated the contributions he had made to American music. Locally, we can hear the continuation of those melodious sounds from Mexican bands throughout Sonoma County as well as at the recent Cotati Accordion Festival.

Thanks, Flaco. Que descanse en paz.