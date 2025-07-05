Loretta Carpio Carr: The Educational Path – Keep Flowery Open

I believe that every child – no matter their background, income, disabilities, or immigration status – deserves access to a safe, supportive and equitable education.

The preceding statement comes from someone with a high position and ability to make it happen – Dr. Amie R. Carter, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools.

Her message appeared in the 2024-25 Sonoma County Office of Education Report to the Community, which was recently distributed in printed form throughout the county.

The brochure was well presented with interesting statistics, updates, proposals, and photos, not an inexpensive document to produce and distribute. The fact that a version of the brochure was also printed entirely in Spanish verified that the county recognizes the importance of reaching that segment of the population.

Of the forty school districts in Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley Unified has the fifth largest enrollment with 3572 students. Enrollment statistics at Sonoma Valley High School indicate 65.2 percent are Hispanic high school students, a clear majority. The highest ethnic group throughout all county schools is Hispanic or Latino at 49.2 percent. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, almost half (45 percent) of California children have at least one immigrant parent.

Among the 2025 Sonoma Valley High School graduates, the valedictorian is a young woman of Mexican heritage, and the salutatorian has a Philippine heritage. Both from immigrant backgrounds, they studied hard and achieved an honor to be congratulated.

How did they do it? I thought back on my early career in education in Sonoma as an instructional assistant for the Department of Migrant Education, acting as a liaison between teacher and student, school and family. Some of those elementary students I served are now bank managers, police department staff, teachers, business owners, winery workers, construction workers, chefs and waitresses, hospitality staff, caregivers, store clerks, musicians – all valuable contributors to the local economy and community life.

I also taught English in Second Language and Citizenship classes for Sonoma Valley Adult School before the district shut it down in 2012. Most of those students were Mexican or Central/South American, and many were parents of children attending schools in Sonoma. I am grateful to La Luz and Sonoma Immigrant Services for addressing the critical need to provide adult instruction when the school district chose not to.

From my participation in the learning process, I believe that students’ early school experience sets the tone for his/her educational success or failure. This brings me to the current status of Flowery Elementary School. Located in an area of the valley with high Latino population, closing that school will adversely affect the elementary school with the highest enrollment in the district.

In addition, its location is within walking distance for families living in the Springs. The familiarity of a neighborhood school plays an important role in a young student’s positive involvement.

Flowery’s Dual Immersion Program is a valuable and well-established opportunity to set young Spanish speaking and English speaking students on a successful path. It would not only be a tragedy to disrupt this program, it would be estupido. Being bilingual will only continue to be an asset in Sonoma, in California, in the United States, for work, for community involvement, for friendship.

I hope Sonoma Valley Unified School District board members take all of Flowery’s favorable factors into consideration: the population served, accessible location, the neighborhood with Spanish-speaking businesses, bilingual instruction, and most importantly, the undeniable influence of the elementary school experience on a student’s success in life.

With the hostility immigrants are currently facing from national deportation policy, our school community can and should stand firm in its commitment to support all its students and their needs. Keep Flowery School open.