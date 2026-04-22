New May Wellness Programming Launches at Morton’s Warm Springs

Introducing Lisa Willett as Program Coordinator

Morton’s Warm Springs, the historic geothermal springs nestled in Sonoma Valley’s “Valley of the Moon,” announces the launch of its May 2026 wellness programming alongside the appointment of Lisa Willett as Program Coordinator.

Opening for the season in early May, the Springs will offer a thoughtfully curated series of adult wellness classes, guided water practices, and youth swim programs designed to support whole-body wellbeing, community connection, and time in nature.

Willett—co-founder of Glen Ellen Gathering Space (GEGS)—steps into the role as curator and coordinator of seasonal programming, bringing a vision rooted in nature-based practice, creative expression, and contemplative experience.

The deepening partnership between Morton’s Warm Springs and GEGS is rooted in a shared passion to weave ancestral wisdom with contemporary, natural and place-based wellness, grounded in the unique biome and beauty of Sonoma Valley.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work closer with the stewards and staff of Morton’s Warm Springs, and I could not be more delighted to invite people to experience the incredible mineral-rich warm springs water through the new programming.” says Willett.

May Wellness Offerings

Programming will run throughout May on Wednesdays and Fridays, aligning with the Springs’ seasonal opening schedule. Offerings include:

Adult Water Wellness Classes — Guided, water-based practices designed to support mobility, relaxation, and nervous system regulation in the Springs’ 90-94° naturally heated mineral pools. Offerings include a nervous system reset called Agua Align, Aqua Yoga and Fit & Stretch

Warm Springs Swim School — Family-friendly programming for youth, offering skill-building and confidence in the water in a supportive environment.

Soak-In-The-Day Pass — An opportunity this May for a full-day experience including two wellness classes, access to pools and grounds, and a café discount—inviting guests into a deeper, more integrated day of restoration. Offered Wed/Fri May 6-28, 2026.

Set against a landscape of oak groves, open meadows, and Sonoma Creek, the Springs have long been a gathering place for recreation, healing, and community connection across generations.

Introducing Shady Grove

A centerpiece of the high season (June-August) programming is Shady Grove, a peaceful contemplative area tucked along the southern end of the Warm Springs’ property and overlooking Sonoma Creek. Shady Grove enjoys a clear view into the incredible creek restoration completed in 2024, and provides a simple, seasonal open-air pavilion dedicated to movement, meditation, creative practice, and small-group gatherings—expanding the Springs’ offerings beyond the pools into immersive land-based experiences. This year, the creekside sanctuary of Shady Grove is expanding to include areas for quiet contemplation and appreciation of the stunning natural environment.

A Seasonal Invitation

With early season access still county-limited for the time being, these mid-week May program days offer an incredibly unique opportunity to experience the Springs in a more intimate and intentional way before the full summer season begins June 1. Guests may register for individual classes or explore full-day experiences designed to support rest, renewal, and reconnection. Special Early Bird series pricing for those signing up before the first class begins on May 6th!For more information or to register:

Explore Wellness Programs at Morton’s Warm Springs

Media Contact:

Morton’s Warm Springs

[email protected]

(707) 833-5511