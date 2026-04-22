Hike at Sonoma Raceway Generates $5,000 for Sonoma’s Overlook Trail

Stunning views from Sonoma Raceway with the added interaction with wooly weeders were part of a fundraiser hike for Sonoma’s Overlook Trail. The trail is well used and needs maintenance each year, provided by a crew of enthusiastic volunteers.

Reports are there was a 3-mile 5-mile hike followed by a lunch. A discussion of history of the former ranch the raceway replaced and the environmentally sound efforts made to mitigate its damage to the biome.

The hike raised around $5,000 for the Overlook Trail’s upkeep, a city park with beautiful views of Sonoma Mountain, the town of Sonoma, and Sonoma Valley. The trail has been reconfigured to be more ecologically sound (less steep grade),

had steps added to reduce runoff and erosion, had rocks removed or reduced to make it less of a tripping hazard and has been graded to encourage runoff across the trail instead of down its length.

Thanks to Nancy Kirwan for the report and photo!