Book Becoming Art SVMA Opening Reception January 25, 5-7 PM SVMA

Guest Curators: Maki Aizawa, Simon J. Blattner, and Barbara Wells

Event is free for SVMA members, and $10 for non-members. SVMA.ORG

This major exhibition presents an exquisite collection of approximately 40 contemporary hand-crafted artist books. All of the artwork is inspired by Japanese aesthetics with the majority of pieces coming from Japan. The exhibition highlights how Japanese artistry combines traditional elements such as paper and calligraphy with modern themes and techniques, particularly in bookmaking and print. These limited-edition and one-of-a-kind works celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Japan and its influence on artistic expression, showcasing a blend of sophistication and creativity.

This exhibition introduces audiences to an art form that many are not aware of—the art of bookmaking. It also features extraordinary Japanese and Japanese-inspired artists who are little known in the U.S. The multi-layers of expression of this artmaking will enlighten and captivate viewers. Beyond the “literalness” of books—the exhibition’s eclectic blend of artists—all leaders in this art form—stretch the understanding of what a book can be.