Sonoma County’s Reservoirs Are Full

As of January 6, 2025, both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, primary water supplies for Sonoma County, are at or above 100 percent capacity. This is good news.

Rainfall this season has been well above normal, although forecasts for January are indicating a dry rest of the month. As the fires in Southern California rage on, up here in Northern California we’re lucky to have repeated storm systems drop an extraordinary amount of rain. Nonetheless, that rain, combined with a protracted spell of dry and warm weather will promote the growth of underbrush and grasses, which come summer can provide increased fuel for fires.

The National Wester Service long-range forecast indicates an equal chance of wet and dry weather for our region. To view that forecast, CLICK HERE